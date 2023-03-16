Glenn Homan, Grand Winner of the Mobile Phone Awards 2022. Photo / MPA 2022

There’s no excuse for returning from holiday with boring travel snaps.

An annual photography award has scoured the planet for the best mobile phone images, in a celebration of the accessibility and reach of the humble smartphone lens.

The 12th Mobile Photography Awards has published their 12 winning images taken using only smartphone cameras. There were also cash prizes up for grabs, with US$10,000 ($16,000) awarded across category winners.

This year’s selection of images feature hidden caverns, burning buildings, moody portraits and selfie-taking nuns. However it was the portfolio of one Australian snapper which won judges’ praise.

Glenn Homan of Brisbane was named the overall winner and Mobile Photographer of the Year 2022.

Landscapes: Geocentric Exploration by Zhengjie Wu, VIVO. Photo / MPA 2022

Glenn Homann, MPA Grand Prize. Photo / MPA 2022

“We were thrilled to see such incredible work from Glenn and all of the photographers who submitted to this year’s MPA,” said Daniel Berman, the awards founder.

“Glenn’s work truly captures the essence of what mobile photography is all about - the ability to create stunning images anytime, anywhere, using only a smartphone.”

The professional photographer from Queensland said he was “blown away” to be recognised for the images. Some pictures - like the one of an ibis posing on a brightly coloured wall - were quick, observational images taken while his smartphone camera was the only lens at hand. Others like his architectural and portrait work were carefully and purposefully composed for his smart phone.

Glenn was also recently featured by iPhone manufacturers Apple, in their #ShotoniPhone exhibition.

“This recognition means a lot to me, and I hope it will inspire others to explore the endless possibilities of mobile photography,” said Homan, whose portfolio was awarded the $4800 Grand Prize.

Glenn Homann, MPA Grand Prize. Photo / MPA 2022

Glenn Homann, MPA Grand Prize. Photo / MPA 2022

Divided into 12 categories, the MPA awarded winners in portraiture, street photography, architecture, landscapes and black and white photography. Each category winner was awarded $400 for their images.

Among them was a joyful-looking dragonfly shot on a Samsung Note, which won Fabio Sartori the macro photography prize, and a dramatic image of an elderly man driving past a burning bungalow snapped by Konstantin Chalabov’s iPhone 7.

Macro: Eyes by Fabio Sartori Samsung Note. Photo / MPA 2022

Street Photos: Indifference by Konstantin Chalabov, iPhone7Plus. Photo / MPA 2022

Started in 2001 the MPA said it received thousands of entries from over 80 countries and championed the accessibility and global reach of mobile phone cameras.

To check out more winners and see how to submit your own snaps, visit mobilephotoawards.com.

Gallery: Category winners Moblile Photo Awards 2022

Spirit of City by Michel Kharoubi, iPhone. Photo / MPA 2022

Silhouettes: Heart of Water by Yue Qiu, Xiaomi. Photo / MPA 2022

Travel: Miners of Ijen Volcano by Chen Lin, iPhone7Plus. Photo / MPA 2022

Architecture: Steel, Glass, And All That Jazz by Dorota Yamadag on Samsung SM-G965. Photo / MPA 2022

Artificial Intelligence: Souls of the Ancient Sea Bed by JohnNieto, iPhone13Pro. Photo / MPA 2022

Black & White: Washing an Elephant by Shuolong Ma on iPhone7. Photo / MPA 2022

Digital Art:_Flight Pattern by Heather McAlister, iPhone11. Photo / MPA 2022

Water, Snow and Ice: The Scenery After the Rain by Wang Hsiu Ling on VIVO_V2105. Photo / MPA 2022