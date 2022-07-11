Scottish hubs have dominated the list of cultural hubs to visit this year, according to Time Out's annual guide of the world.
Edinburgh was crowned top spot in the 2022 World's Best Cities Index in a survey of 20,000 city dwellers, in 53 towns across the globe.
Auld Reekie was followed closely by Chicago in second, then Colombia's Medellin city, and Glasgow in fourth.
Edinburgh was raised to number one for its rugged beauty, ease of walking and cultural heart. The Festival City is a top spot for international travellers, with roughly a million tourists arriving during August. However, Glasgow and the Clyde were hot on the heels of the Scottish Capital.
"Casual kindness and good humour prevail in the city voted friendliest in this year's Index," said Time Out's Malcolm Jack. It was also voted one of the best value breaks, as the second least likely to be described as "expensive" by survey respondents.
It might come as a surprise with the cities 'dour' reputations, but the towns out performing far larger hubs like Tokyo (24) and New York (20).
For Scotland "many mickle cities make a muckle".
Third on the list Medellin in Colombia has also seen a renaissance. The mountain city suffered from an image problem since the early 90s, with many tourists steering clear of Colombia.
"It's really hard not to make good friends here," said the guide. "In this year's survey, Medellín's nightlife was voted the world's best." Scoring 97 per cent for food and drink and 90 per cent for nightlife and community spirit, Medellin knows how to have a good time.
Chicago was boosted into second place by a phenomenal food and drink scene. "A whopping 96 percent of locals rate Chicago highly for its food and drink – the second highest in the world," said Emma Krupp for Time Out Chicago.
New Zealand was not overlooked. Dropping in at 47 Auckland top for green spaces and adventure on its doorstep.
"It's just as easy to hike up volcanoes or ferry-hop to islands as it is to order local wines at buzzy city-centre bars," said reviewer Petrina Darrah.
A nod was also given to the Kiwi supercity's dining credentials with Peter Gordon's Homeland, Michael Meredith's Mr Morris and Ben Bayly's Ahi all given a shout-out.
Tamaki Makaurau was just one place behind Sydney, which was said to be "bouncing back from 2021's rolling lockdowns."
As a general trend, small was beautiful in this year's list, and travellers were looking to give cities which might have been overlooked a second chance.
The survey of local city dwellers also unveiled some surprising insights.
Rio di Janeiro's locals dubbed themself the "best city in the world for hook-ups" with 66 per cent of saying it's easy to get with someone here.
Citizens of Accra the Ghanaian capital said they were the nosiest of cities ("'Your business is everyone's business' is how many locals would put it") they also voted themselves the "easiest city to make friends in" for this year's list.
Top Cities 2022
1 Edinburgh
2 Chicago
3 Medellín
4 Glasgow
5 Amsterdam
6 Prague
7 Marrakech
8 Berlin
9 Montreal
10 Copenhagen
11 Cape Town
12 Madrid
13 Manchester
14 Mumbai
15 Melbourne
16 Taipei
17 London
18 Porto
19 Lyon
20 New York
21 Buenos Aires
22 Birmingham
23 Stockholm
24 Tokyo
25 San Francisco
26 Delhi
27 Toronto
28 Lisbon
29 Boston
30 Mexico City
31 Tel Aviv
32 Paris
33 Kuala Lumpur
34 Manila
35 Athens
36 Dublin
37 São Paulo
38 Miami
39 Barcelona
40 Dubai
41 Rome
42 Los Angeles
43 Accra
44 Singapore
45 Abu Dhabi
46 Sydney
47 Auckland
48 Rio de Janeiro
49 Johannesburg
50 Istanbul
51 Bangkok
52 Hong Kong
53 Doha