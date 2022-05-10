Plane enthusiasts take flight: Agnes Oberg of Estonia performs in aerobatics competition of the Paper Wings World Finals. Photo / Joerg Mitter, Red Bull

Competitive paper darts is half sport half art.

The world's greatest plane folders have been flown into Austria ahead of ' Red Bull Paper Wings', this weekend.

It is at Salzburg Airport's Hangar 7 that the title of 'world champion of paper planes' will be decided. It is the first time the competition has been held since 2019, when the hangar hosted 176 pilots from 58 countries for a thrilling two-day competition.

This year the competition will be held over three categories: distance, flight time and aerobatic display.

Red Bull Paper Wings global winner Cameron Clark secures a place at the Sydney finals last month. Photo / Brett Hemmings, Red Bull

Singled out from 52,000 hopefuls, these are the paper aces of dart folding. Each competitor has only an A4 sheet to fold into the most aerodynamic shape possible.

The current champion Cameron Clark of Melbourne will be back to defend his title after coming from the back of the pack last year to win with a launch-to-landing time of 13.33s. "I didn't expect to make it to the World Finals in Austria let alone to win it!" he said at the time.

Having hardly left Australia, the paper plane ace had no idea his skill could land him a ticket to the other side of the world.

Competitors at the Chilean national final make paper planes using regulation A4 sheets at Casona Andres Bello. Photo / Alfred Jurgen Westermeyer, Red Bull

"As a kid, I had enjoyed testing different designs," he said. When the engineering student saw a flyer for a qualifying round in Melbourne, he thought: "what do I have to lose?"

Asked if he had any tips to would be hopefuls this year - he said there are many components to consider - the wings, the balance of weight, shape, angle, curvature all go into the mix.

"If I had to pick the most important, I'd suggest a large wing area for a controlled gradual descent," he revealed to Red Bull. "From adjusting wingtips to adding a rudder to changing the length of the wings, everything was tried and tested until I was pleased with the outcome."

The winning design was a modification of one made by his father, however he wouldn't share the exact details. Clark is back this week to defend his title.

Marek Lentsius of Estonia competes in longest airtime discipline at the Red Bull Paper Wings World Finals. Photo / Samo Vidic, Red Bull

Last year the aerobatics category was won by Ukrainian student Kateryna Ahafonova

Her gymnastic routine earned the only perfect 10 seen by the competition . "I trained every day," Ahafonova said. "Maybe that is how I got this result, but I don't know. It's a dream come true!"

This year participants in the flight style aerobatics category have been asked to share a video of their acrobatics with paper airplanes via TikTok, to add to the air display.

Ahafonova Kateryna of Ukraine won Aerobatics at the Paper Wings World Finals. Photo / Joerg Mitter, Red Bull

Champion's Paper Plane making tips

Ensure a large wing area for a controlled, gradual descent

Make constant refinements to the same plane to achieve optimal design

Be as precise as possible with your folds, and choose an unblemished piece of paper

If your plane is important, your throw is almost equally important. Most pilots choose a vertical takeoff for airtime.