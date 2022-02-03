It's been more than six years since Lucy McNaught and her husband Richard "Asa" Asalemo packed their bags and moved to Kangaroo Island in South Australia.

While island life can be a little tough at times (especially when Lucy gave birth to their second child during the pandemic in 2020), the couple love raising their family in the great outdoors.

Where do you live and how long have you been there?

I'm originally from Hunterville in Manawatū-Whanganui and Asa is a Samoan-born Kiwi from Palmerston North but we've worked on Kangaroo Island since 2010. In 2014 we decided to move permanently and now live in a town called Kingscote with Emily, who is 7, and Augustine who is 18 months.

"KI" (as the locals call it) has a population of 5000; Kingscote is the largest town with 1500 residents.

Richard and Lucy on the Sealink Ferry with their two children Augustine (left) and Emily (right). Photo / Supplied

Why did you decide to move there?

Richard is a sheep shearer (the only Kiwi-born Samoan sheep shearer in the world!) so we moved to KI because there was a lot of work on the island with very good pay. We first moved for seasonal work in the spring, which is New Zealand's offseason, but after travelling to other places in Australia we realised KI was something special.

I studied fashion and design in New Zealand and spent most of my time in retail. So, I saw an opportunity to partner up with a group of farmers who banded together to start Kangaroo Island Wool, helping grow their business.

What is daily life like?

Richard starts his day at 6.30am and I work from home so I manage the kids' day-to-day activities. In the mornings we walk Emily to school, then Augustine and I will head to the park, mothers' group, gym, or the beach depending on the day, and he also has daycare a few days a week.

While Gus is at daycare, I'm busy with my work for KI Wool. Last year we received funding from the Bushfire Recovery Grant to build a mini mill, knit factory and shop which has kept me very busy.

When we have downtime, we love going to Emu Bay for beach evenings.

Life is low-key with the kids, and we recently bought a house in the heart of our little township which is close to the main street and some of the best cafes and restaurants in town.

Richard and Augustine feeding kangaroos. Photo / Supplied

What is something 'normal' about life there most people may find unusual?

We have the prettiest kangaroos in Australia - they are darker, fluffier and have big brown eyes and long eyelashes. Often rescued for one reason or another and once hand-reared, they are very friendly and a great companion. You can feed a massive mob at the Wildlife Park.

What is an experience every visitor should have?

The island is a lot bigger than people may think, so I would suggest you hire a car and plan to stay for at least a week or two. You can split your stay between the two ends of the island as there is so much to explore on both sides.

A "must see" on KI is the Remarkable Rocks at Flinders Chase National Park. This stunning work of nature has been shaped by the erosive forces of wind, sea spray and rain over some 500 million years. It is really impressive.

Hanson Bay and Stokes Bay are beautiful beaches to visit, and you need to try the local produce – honey, gin, wine and more.

Pay a visit to the Emu Ridge Eucalyptus Distillery to find out how Australian Eucalyptus Oil is made.

And of course, the up-and-coming Kangaroo Island Wool mini mill, factory and shop which will offer tours etc and is due to open in winter 2022.

What is challenging about living on Kangaroo Island?

The pandemic did make us feel a bit boxed in and a little isolated. Especially since "Getting off the Rock" (which is what us locals call a trip from KI) can be a lot of work to plan and expensive.

What do you love about living there?

Kangaroo Island is a great place to live as it's off the beaten track and not too hot like the rest of Australia. Plus, it has just enough wildlife, and not the ones that freak you out.

The people are diverse and very friendly. There is an easy way of life and a wonderful community here.

