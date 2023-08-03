'Green and dripping': An American tourist has shared tips after European heatwave left most of her clothes unwearable. Photo / Supplied

Travellers experiencing Italy’s extreme heat claim a common accessory has left them looking “like Shrek”.

An American tourist has returned with a sartorial caution for tourists, after the European heatwave caused a wardrobe malfunction that left her “green and dripping”.

Nikki Kilcullen from New York shared her experiences to TikTok along with tips on what not to wear in summer in Italy.

The Mediterranean country has been at the centre of a hellish 43-degree heatwave, with Italian authorities issuing heat warnings in Rome and other popular tourist cities.

Tourists and locals were warned to stay indoors during midday and avoid direct sunlight.

Despite the practical health warnings and drinking water provided in city centres, nobody had warned visitors what not to wear. Or that their outfits might melt.

Kilcullen said that the heat caused her travel companions to perspire so much that their costume jewellery tarnished and turned green.

“We had green dripping necks,” explained the TikToker.

“It was disgusting and we looked like Shrek.”

The video which has racked up more than 6 million views shared additional wardrobe problems.

Heat was a big issue, meaning many of the clothes she packed were useless. Her other top tip for coping in the heatwave was to avoid long trousers, saying even linen coverings were too hot.

“Don’t bother with pants, you’ll drop dead,” she concluded.

Beyond the heat she complained that many of her outfits made her feel out of place and instantly recognisable as a tourist.

What she referred to as the “classic going out outfit in America” and “workout wear” was a mark for those who might take advantage of naive travellers.

“You’ll stick out like a sore thumb and get overcharged,” she said.

Kilcullen had a wardrobe disaster, even coming close to breaking a heel on cobblestone.

However the main takeaway from the Roman sojourn was how the incredible heat had coloured her green.

The green marks - from combination of sweat, copper jewellery and sunscreen - was something that many of the many of the comments recognised.

While some advised her to coat her necklace in clear nail polish, it’s something Kilcullen said she’d avoid next time.

“Do yourself a favour: only wear your real jewellery,” she advised