The Tiktoker shared the uncomfortable encounter and how she got moved to first class. Photo / a1iengir1; Tiktok

A young woman took to Tiktok to roast the creepy passenger on her flight who decided to watch porn on the plane. It resulted in an upgrade.



19-year-old Melanie Schofield, shared a video of herself seated in First Class on a Delta Airlines flight, clearly conflicted about how she got there.



She captioned the video "when the old man you're sitting next to on the plane starts watching plane porn so you tell the fight attendants and now you're in first class."



Behind the brave face and the braggadocious videos from the premium end of the plane, Schofield was traumatised by the experience.



"Only cried for like ten minutes so we're Gucci," she said.



Speaking to Daily Dot, Schofield said she had felt "upset and scared" for the entire flight.



"He used both armrests so that I didn't have one and forced me to be squished against the side of the plane."



She was made to feel extremely uncomfortable, saying "it seemed like he was trying to touch me". However what happened next made her freak out.



Schofield says she saw the other passenger search "sex on a plane" into his phone an begin watching pornographic video clips.



Eventually she summoned the flight attendants to complain about the behaviour of her seat mate. They quickly intervened and offered her a seat at the front of the plane, away from the man.

"I'm grateful the flight attendants helped me and that I was able to get out of an unsafe situation."



Schofield's Tiktok followers commended the flight crew for their intervention and her, for her bravery.



On the video, which now has over 400,000 views, viewers had shared similar experiences from planes and public spaces.



One comment, which had 2,000 likes read, "The fact that you said something is so commendable because a situation like that you can feel so frozen and scared."



This isn't the first time that Delta has had problems with passengers watching inappropriate material on planes.

The airline had to make an abrupt u-turn after adding public wi-fi services to flights in 2008, when it was discovered that adult sites had not been blocked.