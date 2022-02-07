Sophie Draper said she tried to inform American Airlines of her life threatening allergy to nuts/peanuts before flying but there was no option to do so online. Photo / 123rf

Sophie Draper said she tried to inform American Airlines of her life threatening allergy to nuts/peanuts before flying but there was no option to do so online. Photo / 123rf

An American woman said she felt "discriminated against" after being turned away from an American Airlines flight because of her nut allergy.

Sophie Draper was scheduled to fly to New York from Heathrow in early December according to the electrical engineer and PhD researcher at Durham University.

Draper claimed American Airlines was a "dangerous airline for people with food allergies" and described the policy as "heartless" on a Twitter thread on February 7.

Draper wrote that since the carrier was yet to respond to a complaint her partner submitted "over a month ago", she would share her "nightmare experience" on the social media platform.

According to Draper, she tried to inform American Airlines of her life-threatening allergy to nuts and peanuts before flying but there was no online way to do so.

A thread: — Sophie Draper (@EnergySoph) February 6, 2022

Once she arrived at Heathrow check-in with her boyfriend, Draper said she was told to inform the gate staff.

"This is where things begin to unravel," she wrote. "Firstly, I was met with confused looks by AA gate staff when I told them about my severe allergy.

"They asked if it would be okay if people around me could still eat nuts (I informed them that my allergy is airborne, so no)."

According to Draper, an AA employee "bluntly" said: "well, they're not going to stop serving nuts on the aircraft… I really doubt that's gonna happen".

Draper was then escorted by staff onto the plane to speak with the head member of the cabin crew.

"They were not at all accommodating," tweeted Draper.

"They said, 'we are contractually obliged to serve hot mixed nuts in first/business class' and 'it was against company policy' to make an announcement about any food allergies on the aircraft."

Given the number of fliers with nut allergies, Draper said she was "stunned" a policy like that was still in place and described it as "heartless".

Concerned about the "blasé" attitude, Draper and her boyfriend apparently asked what would happen if she went into anaphylaxis during the flight, to which, the staff responded: "he knows how to use your epi-pen, right?".

"We were told in no uncertain terms that our discomfort was, in turn, making them uncomfortable," Draper claimed. "Without further discussion, they were already on comms getting our luggage was removed from the flight and we were escorted off the plane."

Adter feeling "totally discriminated against for a health condition I have no control over", Draper said she "broke down in tears."

In contrast, Draper said her later flight with British Airways was "fantastic" and warned others with nut allergies to rethink plans to fly with American Airlines.

"They stopped serving all nut products, made multiple announcements about there being a passenger with a nut allergy, and personally spoke with all passengers within a number of rows of me," she wrote.

In response, American Airlines said they prioritised the wellbeing of passengers and were sorry to hear Draper was disappointed by her experience.

"Protecting the health and safety of those who fly with us is our priority, and it's essential to our purpose of caring for our customers as they travel," a spokesperson said to The Independent.

"We regret that we disappointed Ms Draper and her travel partner during this trip, and our team has reached out to apologise and hear more about their experience."

The carrier doesn't serve peanuts in flight but cannot guarantee customers won't be exposed to tree nuts or peanuts during the flight. For this reason, passengers with allergies are encouraged to take "all necessary medical precautions" before flying.

Unfortunately for passengers like Draper, airline' allergy policies are known for being inconsistent.

EasyJet announced it would no longer serve any nut products onboard in 2019 while other carriers like British Airways, Get2 and Ryanair, will forgo nuts and make frequent announcements if necessary. Others refuse to make allowances.

In 2018, two passengers on an Emirates flight had to lock themselves in the cabin toilet during a meal where cashews were served to avoid exposure.

According to the airline's official policy; "Nut-free special meals are not available. Nuts are served on all Emirates flights, either as a meal ingredient or as an accompaniment to drinks.

"Other passengers may bring food on board containing nuts, and traces of nut residue oils could be passed on to other surfaces of the aircraft like seats, as well as via the air conditioning system.

"For your safety, if you have nut allergies we recommend discussing your travel plans with your doctor before flying with us."