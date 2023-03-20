Renee Bruns has visited 117 countries and plans to visit all UN-recognised countries and territories. Photo / 123rf

Travel can be a challenge for even the savviest individuals. So one can imagine the determination it takes for a person to set a world record for travelling to the most countries in one year while doing so in a wheelchair.

That is exactly what Renee Bruns has done and, according to the travel-loving American, she already has her sights set on another record.

Bruns’ experience of travel started when she was 7 years old, but the trips she took were not the leisurely kind. Instead, it involved travelling around the US to see medical specialists after it became apparent she had an undiagnosed medical condition. Since then, Bruns has travelled around using a wheelchair.

Nine years later, 16-year-old Bruns from Atlanta, Georgia, had been diagnosed with a skeletal disorder called diastrophic dwarfism and visited all 50 US states; an experience that inspired her to travel farther afield.

For many people, moving around the world in a wheelchair could be seen as a disadvantage, but Bruns told CNN Travel she can also see the benefits.

“I think it’s one of the silver linings of having a disability, I started to see the world from a different perspective,” Bruns said.

Over the next 10 or so years, Bruns visited almost 70 countries, from Peru and Cambodia to Turkey and Laos.

However, it wasn’t until 2022, after experiencing a period of burnout, she turned things up a notch, taking a break from her insurance job to dedicate a year to “intense full-on travel”.

Not only would this be Bruns’ longest trip but one she took solo, leaving her family members and partner behind.

“It was a very scary and liberating experience for me,” she told CNN Travel. “I don’t have a dedicated medical assistant or a helper if you will.”

In May 2022, Bruns took a one-way flight to Bali, Indonesia. Today, Bruns has visited 117 of 195 countries and territories recognized by the UN, with plans to tick off the final 78 and become the fastest person to visit every country in the world in a wheelchair, over the next 10 years.

Bruns said she has seen a positive change in people’s attitudes and awareness since she first started travelling, with people acting less hesitant towards her and her wheelchair.

When it comes to infrastructure, it’s still challenging to move around a world designed for physically fully-able people but Bruns said some countries are better than others.

“In the US, and many other countries, the infrastructure is just there, the regulations are there, the law is there,” she said. New Zealand, Australia, Norway, Switzerland, Finland and Sweden were some of the best destinations regarding inclusive infrastructure, she added.

“You get to other parts of the world, especially parts of the world that have much more history, and those things aren’t there.”

For this reason, there are many attractions she has not been able to visit but most of them she can get quite close and still considers this to be a privilege.

“if I made it to that city or that country, and I saw part of it, I’m luckier than most people in the world,” she said.

Travel often requires planning and for Bruns, it takes around a month to research and contact accommodation providers, and transport organisations to ensure her plans are wheelchair friendly.

Like any traveller, Bruns can still be caught off guard by unexpected surprises, like a broken elevator or an additional set of steps leading into a room.

It’s these moments she can lean on the kindness of locals and fellow travellers.

“I’ve had tons of piggyback rides from men all over the world. I’ve had women and men come and grab the front or the back of my wheelchair and help me up a flight of stairs. So it always works out.”

Active on social media, Bruns said she has loved tapping into the small but tight community of travellers with disabilities and hopes her story can inspire others to travel too.

“To all of the young adults and children thinking about doing this, who are afraid to do it, especially if you have limitations, just jump in and do it,” she said.

“It’s a big world and there’s a lot to see. You won’t regret it.”