The incident occurred on a Korean Air flight from New York to Seoul, South Korea. Photo / iStock

The incident occurred on a Korean Air flight from New York to Seoul, South Korea. Photo / iStock

A traveller on a Korean Air flight from New York was arrested last week after attempting to open the plane door mid flight.

The incident aboard KE 82 involved a 26-year-old woman who was travelling from JFK to South Korea’s Incheon International Airport on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the airline, cabin crew were able to restrain the woman who was held for the remainder of the flight to Seoul.

“The attempt was stopped by our crew members, and the passenger was arrested by the airport police upon arrival,” said a statement seen by USA Today.

The woman later tested positive for methamphetamines, Seoul airport police told local media.

According to English language news site JoonAng Daily, this is the third such incident this year.

In May a 32-year-old flying from Jeju to Daegu could not be stopped from opening the emergency door, shortly after takeoff at an altitude of 200 metres. The passenger was handed a five-year suspended prison sentence, which was commuted after a mental health assessment.

Police officers in plain clothes arrest an airplane passenger suspected of opening an emergency exit door on an Asiana Airlines plane. Photo / Yun Kwan-shick, via AP

In June a third passenger, aged 19, was stopped from opening a plane door on a flight from the Philippines to Seoul.

The teenager reportedly also tested positive for drugs.

As a flight terminating in Korea, the woman travelling on the November 22 service could face strict penalties.

In Korea passengers could face up to 10 years in prison and a similar sentence for drugs charges, including fines of up to $125,000, according the JoonAng Daily.

The flight from New York also counted towards the US FAA’s records, which has seen 1820 counts of unruly passengers since the beginning of the year.

This is down 80 per cent from a record high of 5973 problem passengers in 2021.