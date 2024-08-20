Possible destinations include Athens, Madrid, Paris, and Reykjavik.

Bulgarian airline Wizz Air's “all you can fly” passes sold out within days of launching. Photo / Grant Bradley

The fact memberships sold out quickly suggests many people still prefer cheap flights over reliable ones, because Wizz Air was ranked the least punctual airline in a study of UK flights.

Last year, the study found Wizz Air flights were an average of 31 minutes and 36 seconds late, the Independent reported.

The airline also reported a 44% drop in operating profits in its first quarter of this year.

From music to meal kits, television to news publications, many industries have jumped on the subscription bandwagon, encouraging people to make regular but small payments for access to a product or service.

Subscription flights popular in the US

Some industries suit the subscription service more than others, but this hasn’t stopped airlines from flirting with the idea over the years.

Flight subscriptions have been popular in the United States. Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines offers four “all you can fly” passes; two seasonal passes (winter-autumn and summer), and two timed passes (monthly and annual).

Travellers must be flexible with their trips; domestic flights can be booked only a day in advance and international flights can be booked only 10 days out from departure. Luggage also isn’t included.

Low-cost US carrier Frontier Airlines offers four “all you can fly” passes. Photo / Ryan Fletcher

Will Air New Zealand and Jetstar offer subscriptions?

Despite their popularity in large regions such as Europe and America, major airlines in New Zealand have no plans to introduce anything similar anytime soon.

Air New Zealand has successfully trialled subscriptions in the past, but it “isn’t on the flight path at Air New Zealand”, according to chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty.

“It is, however, a concept that remains on the radar for consideration in the future,” she said, because the airline was always interested in exploring new products.

Jetstar had a similar stance and said it was always exploring new ways to optimise the travel experience for customers, but a subscription model was not likely in the near future.

The airline does offer an annual Club Jetstar membership, which gives customers access to sales and low fares before the rest of the public.

This doesn’t mean Kiwiis will never get the chance to score a flight subscription. In 2022, AirAsia launched Super+, which offered Kiwis the chance to take unlimited flights from Auckland to Sydney for less than $1000 a year.







