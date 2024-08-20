Travellers must sign up for 12 months and can use it on only international flights departing from Austria, Bulgaria or Cyprus. Luggage additional to a personal item is not included and each flight involves an additional flat fee of €9.99.
The airline also reported a 44% drop in operating profits in its first quarter of this year.
From music to meal kits, television to news publications, many industries have jumped on the subscription bandwagon, encouraging people to make regular but small payments for access to a product or service.
Subscription flights popular in the US
Some industries suit the subscription service more than others, but this hasn’t stopped airlines from flirting with the idea over the years.
Flight subscriptions have been popular in the United States. Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines offers four “all you can fly” passes; two seasonal passes (winter-autumn and summer), and two timed passes (monthly and annual).
Travellers must be flexible with their trips; domestic flights can be booked only a day in advance and international flights can be booked only 10 days out from departure. Luggage also isn’t included.
Will Air New Zealand and Jetstar offer subscriptions?
Despite their popularity in large regions such as Europe and America, major airlines in New Zealand have no plans to introduce anything similar anytime soon.
Air New Zealand has successfully trialled subscriptions in the past, but it “isn’t on the flight path at Air New Zealand”, according to chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty.
“It is, however, a concept that remains on the radar for consideration in the future,” she said, because the airline was always interested in exploring new products.
Jetstar had a similar stance and said it was always exploring new ways to optimise the travel experience for customers, but a subscription model was not likely in the near future.
The airline does offer an annual Club Jetstar membership, which gives customers access to sales and low fares before the rest of the public.