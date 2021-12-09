Why everyone's obsessed with these Russians on Instagram

It turns out getting a glimpse inside Russia is something that brings a great many people joy. Photo / LATR / Instagram

Finding an exceptional Instagram account that really taps into your area of interest can be a great thing indeed.

That was the feeling I got when a friend introduced me to Look At This Russian.

Not a bad crew to hang with. Photo / LATR / Instagram

Russia is somewhere I have never been before, and it is an area of great intrigue – largely because it seems to be filled with some of the funniest, zaniest, wackiest people on Earth. And I cannot get enough of it.

I'm not alone. It turns out getting a glimpse inside Russia is something that brings a great many people joy. The account currently has 1.4 million followers.

In 2016, Paper Mag described the account as "a visual oasis".

"It's an entire account – with tongue completely in cheek – poking fun at the Western stereotype that post-Soviet Union Russia is a grey-skied kingdom of hardened 12-year-olds with beards, chain-smoking in wheelbarrows near a muddy farm," it said.

The author of that article hunted down the California-based creator of the account, Brian (who declined to give his last name).

When asked how he came up with the concept, he said: "I have always been fascinated by Russians; they're so hardcore, and the internet is loaded with photos and videos that prove just that.

"The idea to start the account came after a hearing a few stories from a friend who had recently returned from a trip to Russia. He basically confirmed the internet's portrayal. I'm completely aware that all Russians aren't mainlining vodka or riding bears, but hey, it's an Instagram account. It's a joke."

He says he hasn't received too much criticism.

"I get the occasional angry person commenting on a post, but it's pretty rare," he said.

"A good amount of my followers are Russians currently living in Russia, and they send me some of the best content. Go figure."

An author at Heyo Mag echoed the intrigue that Russia holds for many foreigners.

It's a country that has long been shrouded in secrecy. But now an Instagram account is showing the hilarious side of Russian culture ... and it's utterly addictive.

"Despite the fact it has been almost 30 years since the Soviet Union fell, Russia, and more specifically Russians, remains mysterious to many of us. Thankfully, @LookatthisRussian is finally obliterating what remains of the Iron Curtain and offering its followers what may be the most authentic look into what life in modern-day Russia looks like."

While the array of pictures here are a great example of what you can find on the account, please check it out via Instagram – because if you think the photos are good, the video content is going to knock your socks right off.

So until we can travel to Russia and see what it's like for ourselves, please scroll and enjoy.

Highlights from Look At This Russian

Can't go to the Hollywood Hills? Bring the Hollywood Hills to Russia.

The next best thing, right? Photo / LATR / Instagram

Some people just have that natural magnetism:

Let's start counting shall we? Photo / LATR / Instagram

Beautifully terrifying. Please don't go over a speed bump, or someone is going to lose their hat.

Just a girl ... and her really big gun. Photo / LATR / Instagram

The account has a selection of photos from Russian online dating profiles, and they are an absolute joy.

Definition of Lothario right here. Photo / LATR / Instagram

So many of the pictures defy explanation. You can't even begin to imagine what on Earth is happening.

What a bloody good catch! Photo / LATR / Instagram

That's actually genius. That dog is living his best life.

Now that's one way to travel. Photo / LATR / Instagram

Gosh there's a lot to unpack here.

This woman gets full points for really bringing her A-game to the "posing with a large fish you've caught" genre on Tinder.