Where I'd Rather Be: Rocking out in Bilbao for BBK

While some Spanish hotspots take all the tourist limelight, music fans make a beeline for the Basque city of Bilbao.

For more than 15 years, the Bilbao BBK Live Music Festival has drawn crowds from Europe and beyond, turning the small Basque city into a must-see destination on the summer festival circuit. This year's event is on from July 7-9, and boasts an eclectic line-up including The Killers, The Pet Shop Boys, Supergrass, Peaches, and electronica artist M.I.A.

But at this event, the venue is as much of a drawcard as the music. Bilbao's beloved festival is held at Kobetamendi, a mountainous area with spectacular views across the city. Here, music fans can pitch their tent at the festival campsite on Mt Arraiz, and enjoy the surrounding walking tracks, forests and expansive mountain valleys between gigs.

With wellbeing and sustainability at the heart of the event, the festival is designed to be as energy-efficient as possible, and festival-goers can also take part in yoga classes and choose from a range of healthy, Mediterranean-inspired eats on-site.

Bilbao's BBK Live annual festival is a highlight of Europe's summer music scene. Photo / Getty Images

And once the festival is over, there's also plenty to see and do in Bilbao. With its striking, architecturally designed Guggenheim Museum and Museo de Bellas Artes, art fans are spoilt for choice, while the bustling downtown is a mix of modern buildings and old-world charm. Visitors shouldn't miss Casco Viejo, the Old Town, featuring seven historic streets lined with boutiques and cafes.

The picturesque Cathedral of Santiago is another historical highlight, while the Basilica de Begoña boasts views well worth the hilly walk to the church steps.

Foodies should head to the elegant town square, Plaza Nueva, where traditional Basque tapas, called pintxos, are on offer from a lively lineup of restaurants and bars. As the city's main meetup place and favourite go-to for summer strolling, the people-watching is top notch, too.

Bilbao is a Spanish city made for strolling. Photo / Getty Images

As a city best explored on foot, Bilbao's many bridges are made for wandering, while the leafy Doña Casilda Park is the perfect escape for those that prefer something more peaceful.

For more, see bilbaobbklive.com, and spain.info/en