Enjoy a whiskey-tasting in luxury on Waiheke Island. Photo / Supplied

WHISKEY AT THE HEKE, WAIHEKE

Treat yourself to a one-night weekend retreat at Omana Luxury Villa on Waiheke Island, and you’ll get to indulge in a whiskey-tasting and delectable lunch at The Heke. Priced from $1350pp, you’ll be collected from the Matiatia Ferry and taken to your accommodation, as well as returned to the ferry when you’re ready to head home to Auckland.

This deal is available until August 31 but arrange your adventure to tie in with The Heke’s hours – they’re open Thursday to Monday until July 30, then Friday to Sunday from July 31 to the end of August.

Contact: Omana Luxury Villa, omana@omanaluxuryvilla.com or omanaluxuryvilla.com

Mystery Island: Cruise to Vanuatu's romantic, sandy islands. Photo / Getty Images

CRUISE TO MYSTERY ISLAND, VANUATU

A Pacific Islands cruise through the crystal blue waters of Vanuatu will deliver you to the pristine white-sand beaches of Mystery Island. Your seven-night stay aboard Quantum of the Seas includes all main meals, activities, and onboard entertainment. Pay an extra $59pp pn to be upgraded to a Balcony Stateroom. The starting price for this cruise is $889pp, twin-share. Airfares from New Zealand are additional. Book by July 23 and arrange your flight from New Zealand to Brisbane for the cruise’s November 10 departure.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/product/17561937

Get 25 per cent off the BYD Atto electric with Go Rentals. Photo / File

ELECTRIC CAR RENTAL FOR LESS

Book a BYD Atto electric vehicle with Go Rentals by the end of this month, and your hire-car cost will be discounted by 25 per cent. The discounted rate will automatically lock in when you use the promo code “GOBYD” during the booking process. The available rental period extends to the end of August.

Contact: Go Rentals or book at gorentals.co.nz/deals/promotion/?code=gobyd

Spend seven luxuriously Swiss nights in Zurich. Photo / Supplied

SEVEN LUXURIOUS NIGHTS IN ZURICH

Magical vistas and fresh Alpine air, world-famous, creamy Swiss chocolate and the country’s largest city – Zurich – are all part of an enchanting seven-night tour of Switzerland, priced from $4809pp, twin-share. Even better, that price is discounted by another $400pp for bookings made for next year by August 31. Flights from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or hot.co.nz/Switzerland

Clifton beach in tropical Cairns. Photo / Supplied

FIND FIVE-STAR SHANGRI LA IN QUEENSLAND

A five-night holiday at the five-star Shangri La The Marina in tropical North Queensland is on sale for holidays between September 15 and November 15. Located in Cairns, the hotel stay includes daily breakfasts. There’s also a Skyrail Rainforest Cableway experience included, along with a visit to the Kuranda Heritage Markets, nestled in rainforest. Priced from $1285pp, twin-share, book by August 2. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.