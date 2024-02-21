Buxton, in the north of England, rivals Bath for its natural spa waters, Georgian architecture, and historic buildings, but attracts fewer tourists and offers many free attractions. Photo / Supplied

Looking towards spring and summer, the UK’s most popular tourist destinations are about to get busy. To avoid the queues and the chaos, head to Buxton, an alternative spa town to Bath, writes Samantha Priestley

If you know the city of Bath in Britain, or at least know of it, you’ll know that it’s an historic city famed for its Roman Baths, its Georgian architecture, and its healing waters.

It’s a spa town loved by tourists for its museums, old streets and manicured gardens. But it does get very busy. Queues for the Roman Baths snake around the building and when you’ve paid for tickets for every museum and entry to the Thermal Spa, it also gets very expensive.

In the north of England, however, there is a spa town that rivals Bath for its natural spa waters, its Georgian architecture, and its historic buildings, while attracting far fewer visitors and offering many of its attractions for free.

Buxton might not have a grand abbey like Bath, but it does have gardens, museums, an up-market shopping experience, and a history of healing waters. And it will cost you a lot less.

Admire the architecture

Though the town has many architectural gems, it’s perhaps best known for the Buxton Opera House. Built in 1903, the Opera House has been putting on shows of various types ever since and still hosts plays, festivals, and music events all year round.

It’s architecturally beautiful from the outside, but once inside it really shines. Its gilded decor and ornate domed ceiling are sure to distract you from the stage for a while, and if you’d rather pay it your full attention you can take a guided tour when shows aren’t on.

The Buxton Opera House, built in 1903, hosts various shows, festivals, and music events all year round, boasting beautiful gilded decor and an ornate domed ceiling. Photo / Supplied

If you’ve marvelled at the Royal Crescent in Bath, a row of terraced houses arranged in a perfect semi-circle, you might think it is hard to beat, but in Buxton, the Buxton Crescent is not only a stunning example of Georgian architecture, you can step inside and experience it for yourself.

The Buxton Crescent is not only an example of stunning Georgian architecture but also allows visitors to step inside and experience it for themselves. Photo / Supplied

Tour the museums

In the Buxton Crescent, nine themed rooms show you the history of the spa town, the people who have lived there through the ages, and how the waters shaped the town’s journey. You can also visit Buxton Museum and Art Gallery, with free entry, in a fascinating building that was originally the grand Peak Hydropathic Hotel.

A quick wander around and you can see exactly where the hotel’s reception used to be, where the kitchen was, and you can walk the grand staircase that would have taken guests to their rooms. Today the museum showcases artifacts from the area and exhibitions of art and archaeology.

Buxton Museum and Art Gallery, housed in the former Peak Hydropathic Hotel, offers free entry and displays artifacts, art, and archaeology from the area. Photo / Supplied

Enjoy a spa experience

The crescent is also where you’ll find the town’s top spa hotel, the Buxton Crescent Hotel. There’s a rooftop pool, just like you’ll find at Bath’s Thermal Spa, an ice room, saunas, steam rooms, thermal pool, and CO2 Mineral Baths, where spa baths are filled with natural Buxton mineral water, something you won’t find at any other spa in the UK.

The hotel also sits on the site of the original Roman Baths in Buxton, though sadly you can’t see them. The Roman Baths here are thought to have been very similar to those you can see in Bath, though a little smaller. Evidence of the Natural Mineral Baths, built on this site in 1853, can still be seen from inside the current spa.

The Buxton Crescent Hotel, located in the same building, offers a rooftop pool, ice room, saunas, thermal pool, and CO2 Mineral Baths filled with natural Buxton mineral water. Photo / Supplied

Experience the water

When you’ve experienced the healing waters of the spa, in the pump room you can see a demonstration of how the room was used before it became a visitor centre and meeting place. The natural spring bath is just as it was when it was used by visitors, and you can taste some natural Buxton water for free from the tap beside the bath. Outside the pump room is St Anne’s well, the original drinking water fountain, but visitors are advised not to drink from it today.

Go shopping

The site of the old Public and Thermal Baths is now the Cavendish Arcade, and though today it’s filled with clothing, jewellery, and home wear shops, plus a lovely artisan chocolate shop, the essence of what it once was is still present.

The original tiled walls of the baths are perfectly intact and the stained glass arched ceiling is stunning. There’s also an old hydrotherapy dunking chair, suspended above its bath, as it would have been when the arcade was a public bath house. Outside the arcade you can find antiques shops and boutiques, plus a wine and beer shop.

In the Cavendish Arcade in Buxton, there is an old hydrotherapy dunking chair suspended above its bath. Photo / Supplied

Take a walk in the gardens

To continue the feeing of relaxation and wellness that is everywhere you look in Buxton, a walk in the Pavilion Gardens rounds off a visit perfectly.

The old pavilion building has a winter garden conservatory and botanical garden that’s a serene space for a stroll, while outside the building the gardens have a boating lake, a band stand, a miniature railway, fountains, and lovely lawned areas with flowerbeds. There’s plenty of seating on the promenade, with views over the river, and the Pavilion tearooms and icecream parlour offer the perfect place for refreshments.

The Pavilion Gardens in Buxton offer a serene space for a stroll, with a winter garden conservatory, botanical garden, boating lake, and more. Photo / David Dukesell

Getting there

The drive from London to Buxton takes about three-and-a-half hours. Alternatively, take the train from St Pancras International Station in London to Sheffield train station and then catch a bus to Buxton in four hours.

For more things to do in Britain, see visitbritain.com/en