Cam Grant is the Co-Founder of Unyoked: off-grid wilderness cabins scattered across NZ, Australia and the UK

Founded in 2016 by myself and my twin brother Chris, Unyoked’s mission is to get more people into nature more often. We do this via a network of off-grid minimalist cabins tucked in uniquely secluded locations on private land within 2 hours of major cities across Australia, NZ and the UK.

We started this whole thing because we noticed that in little pockets around the world people were habitually using nature like the rest of us use the gym – to reduce stress, be more creative and clear their minds.

We thought it was about time we all started remembering a simple fact - human nature needs nature.

We handpick each of our locations only if they leave you feeling “unyoked”, that is relaxed, recharged and with a clear mind thanks to the benefits of being in nature. Guests won’t see or hear anyone else. You’ll feel like you’re a million miles from anything but, importantly, you’re still only a 1-2hr trip from your desk or couch.

We’ve intentionally designed every little step of our experience, from where you park your car to how you grind your coffee, to help you slow down quickly and connect with the benefits of nature. Over the past six years we’ve fine-tuned our cabins to be able to facilitate an effortless connection with nature.

Afterward, guests always say how recharged they feel, how it’s like hitting the reset button, and how they connected with each other (or themselves) in a way they haven’t in a long time.

All our cabins are unique and special in their own way. If I had to pick a favourite one, I’d say right now it’s Banjo, two hours south(ish) of Sydney. He’s tucked in amongst sub-tropical rainforest, staring out at a large waterfall. It’s all you can hear, the water cascading over the falls, as you sit there inside or out, with nothing but the birds and wind in the trees for company. Stress washes off you like a high-pressure hose out there.

Everything we’re doing is to try and help more of us understand how nature can help us individually in our daily lives, and then make the easiest and most effective way of accessing that regularly.

We’ve recently partnered with the world’s largest and most-used outdoor platform, AllTrails, on a Global Nature Study to explore the positive impact of time spent in nature. Key physical and mental health indicators such as stress, creativity and sleep will be monitored. We’re calling for nature-lovers across New Zealand to partake in the study, offering up to 100 complimentary two-night stays and a number of subsidised experiences. Participants will get to enjoy Unyoked’s unique off-grid experience and will receive a free AllTrails+ membership to help discover the outdoors and nearby trails - all in the name of science!

