Many Kiwis have expressed disappointment and anger over 'shocking' lack of information regarding pre-departure RATs for international travel.

It's no secret that getting a pre-departure PCR test for a flight to Australia is difficult.

The test must be taken no more than 48 hours before a scheduled departing flight, but results must be sent to a lab and returned before you can board said flight. Even after paying the $295 fee many clinics charge, there is a chance results may not arrive in time.

Getting a RAT, on the other hand, is easy. Tests are less invasive, results are almost instant and considering the cost overseas, could be less expensive.

So, the news that Australia began accepting supervised RATs alongside PCRs for pre-departure tests seems like a huge win for Kiwis planning to travel across the ditch.

The only issue? It's spectacularly unclear where travellers can find somewhere to supervise these tests.

Australia now accepts pre-departure RATs for arrivals

From January 23, Australia began accepting Rapid Antigen Tests as a form of pre-departure test for arriving travellers.

The test must be taken within 24 hours of departure and supervised by a qualified professional like a pharmacist, GP, nurse or pathologist, who must then provide a signed digital or paper-based certificate as evidence of the test.

Australia's Department of Health have clearly outlined the criteria the test, test-taking and results must meet.

How can you get a supervised RAT in New Zealand?

The problem is getting someone to sell or supervise the test, (even for a fee) in New Zealand, a process many Kiwis have found confusing and contradictory.

Currently, the Ministry of Health website states "under the public health response international travel pre-departure testing is not currently offered by community pharmacies."

Some people, however, have got their supervised pre-departure test free of charge, simply by walking into their local pharmacy and asking.

On a popular Facebook community group initially dedicated to New Zealand MIQ information, several users have shared their experiences of getting a supervised RAT with documentation sometimes for free, at local pharmacies.

On Friday, February 25, one user said they received a supervised RAT with documentation for free from a Browns Bay pharmacy, later confirming it was approved for their flight to Melbourne the next day.

Another claimed they received a free RAT and documentation at a Howick pharmacy on Friday, which was accepted for a flight to the UK via Australia, while someone else recommended a pharmacy in Royal Oak, where they had also received a supervised RAT for international travel.

The gravy train, however, seems to have ended according to Jo Small, who said she contacted several pharmacies mentioned by fellow flyers but was turned away.

"I have emailed and enquired in person to eight Unichem Pharmacies including Royal Oak which was touted as doing them," Small said on Monday. "Obviously things are stricter - they will NOT do them for you - so don't rely on this method."

In an email to Small on Monday, one chemist said they were not allowed to provide such a service.

"Under the guidelines, we are only permitted to undertake or supervise RATs for anyone who has no symptoms, is not vaccinated and is travelling domestically," they wrote.

This is in line with the Ministry of Health website, which currently states "under the public health response international travel pre-departure testing is not currently offered by community pharmacies."

On Monday, February 28, a Ministry of Health spokesperson told Herald "there are a limited number of private clinics where travellers can pay for a pre-departure rapid antigen test or PCR test," adding that this number should increase over time.

Pharmacies were not mentioned as a place to receive tests.

Several pharmacies contacted by the Herald on Tuesday responded similarly, saying they were only able to offer Ministry of Health-provided RAT kits.

New information causes new confusion

However, one pharmacy said the Ministry of Health had provided up to date information regarding travellers and said pharmacies "can offer a supervised RATs service to this group from pharmacy-purchased RATs supply, but it must be paid for by the traveller."

After being asked for clarification on Tuesday, another Ministry of Health spokesperson said pharmacies could sell supervised tests for international travel.

"Participating pharmacies had been supplied with RATs from the Ministry's central supply for unvaccinated people wishing to travel domestically or attend a court of law," they said.

"Pharmacies can, however, offer supervised tests for retail sale for international travel using their own procured RATs if they wish."

According to one major pharmacy chain in New Zealand, this news was received in the last two days.

Pharmacies get the green light but only for their own supply

So, who is correct? The pharmacies claiming they cannot provide supervised RAT tests or those saying they can? Well, it's both.

Pharmacies are correct that free Ministry of Health-supplied RATs can only be given to domestic travellers who fit certain criteria.

However, as the Ministry of Health spokesperson stated, pharmacies can now offer supervised tests for retail sale for international travel. They just cannot use tests provided by the Ministry of Health for the public health response.

The question then becomes when pharmacies will have available stock, something that is difficult to put a date on according to Green Cross Health's chief operating officer, Alison Van Wyn.

"It's quite difficult to put a specific time frame on it but what I can say is that community pharmacies are gearing up to provide stock for this," said Van Wyn.

"I do anticipate that this will be a service that, in the very near future, readily available." When it is, Van Wyn said it would be "very clearly noted" on Unichem and Life Pharmacy websites.

Some travellers source their own supply

However, some travellers have opted to skip the wait and procure their own RAT.

One Aucklander who is flying to Sydney today told the Herald he took a RAT test to Whitecross New Lynn on Tuesday evening, where they supervised the test-taking and provided documentation for $130.

One Auckland medical practice also said they would supervise and provide documentation for a pre-departure RAT if a patient supplies their own test. This would take place during a 15-minute consultation, which costs $65 for an enrolled patient.

However, Van Wyn said self-purchased tests could be risky.

"There's most certainly a discussion that needs to happen with the community pharmacists because if the person is taking in a test, they need to make sure that test is actually approved for sale in New Zealand," she said.

Storage, how old the test is, the expiry date and the type of test could affect whether the test is accepted.

Van Wyn said it would be 'awful' if people got to the airport only to realise the RAT test they'd sourced was not approved for pre-departure.

This, according to Van Wyn, will be the beauty of purchasing a test at a community pharmacy.

"People will be able to purchase an approved test and also the service if they require it."