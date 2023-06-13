After a bumpy start, DoC has revealed when you can book a Great Walk for the 2023/204 season.

The dates were scheduled for release in May, however, this was delayed after the booking portal crashed under weight of demand for the Milford Track walk.

At the end of May, DoC said it would not reopen the portal for bookings until it had extensively tested its systems, to avoid another crash.

Now, DoC has announced it has made the necessary improvements and can share the dates people can book Great Walks and other facilities for next season.

“The fixes made to the booking system have been tested extensively by our vendor and an independent specialist, so we have the assurance we need to re-open bookings soon,” said DoC’s director of heritage and visitors, Cat Wilson.

“We are now pleased to announce that the rest of the Great Walks bookings will open from 11 July.”

The first booking for a Great Walk in New Zealand will be July 11, 2023.

There will be one notable exception from the list, Milford Track, which has already been booked out.

Wilson said DoC was grateful for people’s patience and understanding.

The first walk to open for bookings will be the Tongariro Northern Circuit. Keen hikers can hop onto the portal and book from July 11, at 9.30am.

Next, will be Rakiura Track, at 9.30am on July 12, and Paparoa Track on July 13.

The final walk to open for bookings is the Heaphy Track, on July 26, with a caveat.

“Due to storm damage, the Heaphy Track can be booked from either end up to 19 October 2023, with the full track expected to be open later in the year,” said Doc.

When can I book Great Walks in New Zealand?

Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 9.30am – Tongariro Northern Circuit

Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 9.30am – Rakiura Track

Thursday, 13 July 2023, 9.30am – Paparoa Track

Tuesday, 18 July 2023, 9.30am – Abel Tasman Coast Track

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 9.30am – Whanganui Journey

Thursday, 20 July 2023, 9.30am – Kepler Track

Tuesday, 25 July 2023, 9.30am – Routeburn Track

Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 9.30am – Heaphy Track*

* Due to storm damage, the Heaphy Track can be booked from either end up to 19 October 2023, with the full track expected to be open later in the year.





When can I book huts, lodges and campsites?

Thursday, 27 July 2023, 9.30am – Momorangi Bay Campground

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 9.30am – South Island huts, campsites and lodges*

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 9.30am – North Island huts, campsites and lodges

Thursday, 3 August 2023, 9.30am – Tōtaranui Campground

* Excluding Momorangi Bay and Tōtaranui Campgrounds