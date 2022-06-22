Joing Vanuatu Eco Tours on a trip to the Crystal Cascades. Photo / Supplied, Vanuatu Tourism

Vanuatu has been busy in two years of closed borders and is ready to welcome visitors again, writes Thomas Bywater

The first Kiwi visitors touch down into Port Vila on Saturday, July 2, with borders reopening and the return of direct links from New Zealand with Air Vanuatu.



Vanuatu has long been a favourite for more adventurous travellers. The 80 active volcanic islands are known for world-class snorkelling and as the spiritual birthplace of bungy.



From next month, four of the six provinces are throwing open their doors to tourists.



"Vanuatu is slowly starting the re-opening process and over 2022 will gradually reduce the restrictions and requirements of entry. This will be a gradual process linked to vaccination targets," says the Vanuatu Tourism office to New Zealand.



This means that tourists can travel without restrictions between Shefa and Porta Vila to Sanma, Espiritu Santo and the Torres Group.



As the first leisure visitors to the Pacific Island in more than two years, there will be plenty of questions top of mind.





What's new to do, what's new to see, and what is 'Triple C'?

Although visiting much of the country will be as before, the biggest change to Vanuatu tourism is the inclusion of Triple C Certification for activities and accommodation. This refers to businesses that have been approved by the Vanuatu Ministry of Tourism as following best practice.

Apart from these Covid-19 hygiene measures, visitors will also notice the abundance of new and renovated hotels on the islands. There are 17 resorts and hotels reopening in July, 10 of which are Triple C Certified.

Vanuatu's Islands are set to open to New Zealanders from July. Photo / Supplied, Vanuatu Tourism

From improved accommodation to new chefs and refreshed catering options, most have used the past two years to improve their offerings.

The islands may have been locked down but there has been plenty happening in preparation for the return of visitors.

Here are the Triple C Certified businesses to check out when you get there.

WHERE TO STAY

Eratap Beach Resort

On its own promontory on the south coast of Efate, the boutique Eratap Beach Resort will be up and running from July 1.

New Zealander Brad Smith has taken over as head chef at the resort's refurbished beachside restaurant. Via postings in Australia as head chef for Crab Claw Island Resort near Darwin, Smith comes with a fresh take on the menus.

The resort has also added outdoor options to help explore the island, including paddleboards, bikes and a tour boat for guests to borrow. There's also a new gym and tennis complex awaiting the first guests.

Eratap.com



Aore Island Resort



Off the coast of Luganville, the Aore Island Resort is hoping to open this July, following a complete refresh of the property. The past two years the gardens have been overhauled with the addition of a new beach bar, The Nakamal.

Aore is also home to the famous dive spot, Million Dollar Point. The graveyard of US World War II surplus was dumped out of spite, rather than accept the low offers on the millions of dollars of gear. Unwittingly they created an artificial reef. Tanks a lot!



During the quiet period, the island became home to The Woven Club. The collective started a business for bags, mats, hats and homewares made in the villages to export, following the disappearance of tourists. They have galleries at the Aore Island Resort and the K2 Cafe in Port Vila.

aoreislandresorts.com

The shorefront bungalows of Irikiri Island are set to reopen on July 1. Photo / Supplied, Vanuatu

Mangoes Resort & Restaurant and The Terraces Boutique Apartments Vanuatu

If you're looking for accommodation central to Port Vila, these two are worth investigating.

Popular with locals, Mangoes and Terraces have been open throughout the past two years. With the kitchens kept busy at Mangoes, the teams, grounds and offerings at both properties are ready for international guests. The businesses were the first to be Triple C certified.

mangoesresort.com

theterracesvanuatu.com

WHAT TO DO

Vanuatu Jungle Zipline & Skybridge

From July, the Vanuatu Skybridge will open to visitors. With a zipline experience opening soon, this brand new attraction allows visitors to get a kingfisher-eye view of the waterfalls from the rainforest.

vanuatujunglezipline.com

Vanuatu Eco Tours

Vanuatu Ecotours lead trips by kayak and bush-hike to Vanuatu's most spectacular natural attractions, such as the Crystal Cascades falls. The island explorer itinerary restarts in July, cruising the coast of Efate's offshore islands, including Nguna and Pele.

vanuatuecotours.com

Leaving Pele: Air links return to Vanuatu this July. Photo / Supplied, Vanuatu Tourism

Eden on the River

Vanuatu's tropical garden project, Eden on the River, went into semi-hibernation when the country's borders closed in 2020. But the team has been busy making sure the reserve and natural swimming holes are ready to open when the first flights arrive. edenvanuatu.com





BEFORE YOU GO

To enter Vanuatu, travellers are asked to provide a "certified negative RAT result" from within 24 hours of departure, or a "certificate of infection and recovery" from within 28 days of departure, if they have recently had Covid-19.

Vanuatu doesn't require tests on arrival. If you do test positive you will have to isolate in an approved facility, which might be your hotel room, but be aware that you will have to isolate for seven days.

Currently four out of six provinces are reopening, following a successful roll out of Vanuatu's vaccination programme.

CHECKLIST: VANUATU

DETAILSAir Vanuatu starts their twice weekly service from Auckland on July 2.



For more information on the next steps in reopening, visit vanuatu.travel/nz and the recovery roadmap: covid19.gov.vu/index.php/updates/recovery-roadmap