People love the simplicity of the experience at Golden Sands Horse and Wagon Tours. Photo / Supplied

Sophie Allan is the owner-operator at Golden Sands Horse and Wagon Tours and the woman responsible for putting Barrytown at the top of your West Coast to-do list.

My tours are very personal and unique, I haven’t seen anything similar on the beach anywhere, certainly not in New Zealand. I try and give people a historical sense of what it must have been like to travel along the West Coast with no roads or bridges, just hills, cliffs and wild beach.

Sophie Allan is the owner-operator at Golden Sands Horse and Wagon Tours in Barrytown. Photo / Supplied

People love the simplicity of the experience; the social aspect, making damper bread over an open fire with a cup of tea. The isolation on the beach is a huge pull and the team of animals (horses and dogs) are mainly off doing their own thing. They won’t disturb you. Nothing does here.

Duke is the Clydesdale horse and he pulls the wagon. People are usually in awe of Duke’s size and strength despite his gentle nature. He sets a lovely steady pace, with the classic Clydesdale look: massive hoofs, as well as feather and white points.

Duke the Clydesdale horse sets a lovely steady pace on the beach. Photo / Supplied

We have a few small and special businesses that put the Barrytown area on the map. There’s Barrytown Knife Making where you are guided through the process of making your own knife from basic raw materials. Visitors can carve their own bone pendant at Skeleton Crew Carving Studio, and The All Nations Tavern is definitely worth dropping in for a bite and a brew. If you’re into live music, Barrytown Hall is a legendary venue. The latter two are seasonal so always check ahead.

There’s plenty of really lovely accommodation suitable for different budgets too, tucked away in the bush or overlooking the ocean. And then of course there are all the amazing beaches and walks. Some are well advertised and others ... Let’s just say we like to keep them as hidden treasures. You’ll find them if you’re a bit more intrepid.

Duke is the Clydesdale horse and he pulls the wagon at Golden Sands Horse and Wagon Tours. Photo / Supplied

There is huge development happening in Punakaiki with the new world-class visitors centre being built. This will support NZ’s newest Great Walk and Cycle Trail through the Paparoa Ranges. This is opposite the famous Pancake Rocks and Blowholes that see about half a million visitors a year.

My biggest tip for visiting the West Coast is this. Don’t believe the weather forecast but do be prepared. It’s a huge area to forecast accurately and the weather can be quite localised. Traditionally, autumn and winter are dryer and relatively warmer than elsewhere in the South Island.

For more information, visit wagontours.co.nz