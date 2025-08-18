Advertisement
What New Zealanders need to know about travelling to the US

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

What's the official advice for Kiwis travelling to the United States? Photo / Getty Images

Amid tightened security and travel rules in the United States, reggae artist General Fiyah is reportedly the latest Kiwi to be detained at the US border and deported.

The New Zealand-born musician was set to perform at cultural festival Polyfest in Washington over the weekend, but

