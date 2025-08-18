“Those numbers are a small percentage of the many people who travel to the United States every day.”

“These numbers are consistent with those we saw pre-Covid (cases and travelling in general dropped off during the Covid years).”

If you’re planning to travel to the States for a holiday or to visit friends or family anytime soon, here’s what you need to know.

The SafeTravel advisory for New Zealanders visiting the US is at level 2. Photo / 123rf

The official advice on travel to the US

Earlier this year, an MFAT spokesperson told the Herald it was “completing a routine review” of its SafeTravel US travel advisory.

Updated in May, the advisory remains at level 2, warning travellers to “exercise increased caution” due to the threat of terrorism, civil unrest, and higher levels of crime in most centres than New Zealand. Australia, Canada, the UK and other European countries have also updated their travel advisories for the US.

An MFAT spokesperson today told the Herald that this advice was “constantly monitored and updated as required”.

What you need to gain entry to the US

While general information on entry to the US can be found on the US Embassy to NZ website, MFAT suggests checking these requirements with a US embassy or consulate if you have questions about your personal circumstances.

New Zealand is part of the Visa Waiver Programme (VWP), allowing its citizens to visit the US for tourism or business purposes visa-free - as long as your stay is 90 days or fewer.

You will still need an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ESTA) to enter the US as well as an electronic passport. You also have to meet other legal requirements, such as showing officials proof of income, for example.

You can apply for an ESTA online, costing US$21 (NZ$35.40), and will need to have it approved before you travel. It is valid for two years.

If you don’t qualify for the VWP or are staying longer than 90 days, you will need a visa. You can find more information about this on the US Travel Docs website.

Kiwis aged 14 and over visiting the US for more than 30 days must also register with US authorities. You can find more information about this on the US Citizenship and Immigration Services website.

What to expect at the border

As of May 2025, MFAT advice includes further warnings that Kiwis could be detained, deported and banned from returning to the US if border officials believe they have breached entry conditions.

Customs agents can legally search your phone, laptop and other electronic devices in the US, as is the case in many other countries.

Your travel documents, reasons for visiting, and other belongings can also be inspected or scrutinised by officials, and failure to comply with these conditions can result in detention or deportation.

It’s important to make sure your passport is up to date, valid for at least six months after your visit, and that its details match your booking information.

Note where you are staying in the US during your visit, as you will have to give this address to Customs.

MFAT also advises getting travel and medical insurance for your trip due to the high cost of medical care in the US.