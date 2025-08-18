An MFAT spokesperson told the Herald that as of August 18, 30 New Zealand passport holders had asked the ministry for help with immigration issues in the US since November 2024. This included issues at the border, it said, but did not necessarily mean those travellers had been detained.
Earlier this year, an MFAT spokesperson told the Herald it was “completing a routine review” of its SafeTravel US travel advisory.
Updated in May, the advisory remains at level 2, warning travellers to “exercise increased caution” due to the threat of terrorism, civil unrest, and higher levels of crime in most centres than New Zealand. Australia, Canada, the UK and other European countries have also updated their travel advisories for the US.
An MFAT spokesperson today told the Herald that this advice was “constantly monitored and updated as required”.
What you need to gain entry to the US
While general information on entry to the US can be found on the US Embassy to NZ website, MFAT suggests checking these requirements with a US embassy or consulate if you have questions about your personal circumstances.
New Zealand is part of the Visa Waiver Programme (VWP), allowing its citizens to visit the US for tourism or business purposes visa-free - as long as your stay is 90 days or fewer.
You will still need an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ESTA) to enter the US as well as an electronic passport. You also have to meet other legal requirements, such as showing officials proof of income, for example.
You can apply for an ESTA online, costing US$21 (NZ$35.40), and will need to have it approved before you travel. It is valid for two years.
If you don’t qualify for the VWP or are staying longer than 90 days, you will need a visa. You can find more information about this on the US Travel Docs website.
Kiwis aged 14 and over visiting the US for more than 30 days must also register with US authorities. You can find more information about this on the US Citizenship and Immigration Services website.
What to expect at the border
As of May 2025, MFAT advice includes further warnings that Kiwis could be detained, deported and banned from returning to the US if border officials believe they have breached entry conditions.