Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What it’s like walking the Salt Path, the South West Coast Path, in England

By Joanne Mitchell
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

A relief when the terrain levels out for a while. Photo / Joanne Mitchell

A relief when the terrain levels out for a while. Photo / Joanne Mitchell

At 1014km, England’s longest National Trail, the South West Coast Path, isn’t for the faint of heart, but even a few weeks of walking is worthwhile, writes Joanne Mitchell.

Not all who wander are lost, but on the last day of the South West Coast Path, somehow we were. After

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save