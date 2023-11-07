Wharekauhau is offering a luxurious three-night stay during the 'Toast Martinborough Wine Weekend'. Photo / Quan Nguyen; Unsplash

From NZ’s vineyards, across the Swiss Alps, to Bali’s sands in our top travel deals.

Wharekauhau wine weekend

Secure your three-night booking in a luxurious cottage suite at Wharekauhau during the ‘Toast Martinborough Wine Weekend’ from the night of November 17 to the morning of November 20. Priced from $5280 for two people, daily, full country breakfast, champagne on arrival, nightly drinks, canapés, multi-course dinners, including a four-course dinner made by Executive Chef, Norka Mella Munoz, are covered. You’ll also receive tickets and transfers to Toast Martinborough. On Wharekauhau’s stunning property, you can try your hand at clay-bird shooting, indulge yourself in Hauora Spa, or take an All-Terrain Vehicle farm tour.

Contact: Wharekauhau, wharekauhau.co.nz

Stay at Wharekauhau and enjoy activities like clay-bird shooting and All-Terrain Vehicle farm tours.

Swiss Rail adventure

Switzerland’s breathtaking mountains, charming mountain resorts, fascinating old towns, and beautiful lakes are laid out before you as you travel on a ‘Scenic Switzerland by Train’ tour – a journey on which you’ll board famous trains, such as Glacier Express, Golden Express and Gornergrat which traverses the highest open-air railway in Europe. Over eight nights, you’ll stay in Zurich, Lucerne, Lausanne, the Zermatt area, and St. Moritz. Priced from $5019 each, twin-share, book by November 13. Travel on selected dates between April and October next year. Flights from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or hot.co.nz

A 'Scenic Switzerland by Train' tour gives travellers a chance to ride famous trains such as the Glacier Express and Gornergrat.

Golden stays

Stay for five nights at the five-star QT Gold Coast in a Deluxe Ocean View between February 15 and March 31, and pay from $1679 each, double-share. A Lamington National Park, O’Reilly’s and Vineyard Tour is included. You’ll explore the lush rainforest and its tree-top walk, before heading back down the mountain to be served a glass of locally made bubbles. Book by November 14. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz

Aerial view of The Gold Coast strip, Queensland, Australia.

Sri Lanka & Maldives dream tour

Seventeen days’ touring with a small group through Sri Lanka and the Maldives, are priced from $7599 each, twin share – and that covers your return airfares from Auckland. Limited to 16 people, this package departs on selected dates next year. Eleven nights five-star accommodation in Sri Lanka and four nights in an over-the-water bungalow in the Maldives, all transport, daily breakfasts and many evening dinners are included. The tour begins in Colombo and finishes in the Maldives. Return travel from Christchurch or Wellington is an extra $200 each.

Contact: Inspiring Vacations, 0800 475 025 or inspiringvacations.com

A comprehensive 17-day tour allows travellers to explore both Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Bali beachfront bonanza

Return Air New Zealand fares and seven nights at Bali Garden Beach Resort for two people are priced from $3999. Plan to travel between January 28 and March 21, booking by this December 22. You’ll both be given a Jamu Organic Remedy Workshop tour, daily breakfasts, and a massage.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz