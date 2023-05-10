Award winning fare at QT Wellington's Hippopotamus restaurant. Photo / Wellington on a Plate

DELICOUS WELLINGTON WITH A CELEBRITY CHEF

Celebrity chef Sean Connolly is bringing all his award-winning restaurant, Esther, has to offer to Wellington for the capital city’s annual Wellington on a Plate gourmet event. Staying within the QT hotel camp, Esther of QT Auckland will get creative in the kitchen at Hippopotamus at QT Wellington. Visa Wellington on a Plate opened on Friday (May 5) and runs through to May 21. This culinary celebration showcases chefs’ talents and the Wellington region’s local produce, with more than 100 events and more than 130 dine and cocktail creations at venues in the city, through the Hutt Valley, on the Kāpiti Coast and the Wairarapa.

Contact: check out QT Wellington at qthotels.com/wellington to book the hotel restaurant’s dining events. Also, visawoap.com

Stay at Four Points by Sheraton on Disneyland's doorstep. Photo / Paul Rovere, Getty Images

STAY ON DISNEYLAND’S DOORSTEP

Return Fiji Airways fares to Los Angeles from New Zealand, plus five nights’ accommodation within walking distance of Disneyland are priced from $3115pp, twin-share. Daily breakfasts are included at Four Points by Sheraton in Anaheim – the heart of theme-park country. Travel from Christchurch starts at $3115, from Wellington the package is priced from $3375, and from Auckland, it is priced from $3239. Book by May 14. Travel between October 13 and December 2 from Auckland; between October 29 and November 23 from Wellington, and between October 28 and November 26 from Christchurch.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/product/17374468 from Auckland, flightcentre.co.nz/product/17394949 from Wellington, or Christchurch flightcentre.co.nz/product/17395018

Kids hang for free on a stay to Surfers Paradise on Queensland's Gold Coast. Photo / Supplied

CHILDREN STAY FREE AT SURFERS PARADISE

Treat yourself to a five-night stay on the Gold Coast by booking an accommodation package at Novotel Surfers Paradise, priced from $699pp. Located just minutes from the beach and Harbour Town Shopping Outlet, the hotel will also treat you to daily end-of-day servings of house beer, wine or soft drinks. Daily breakfasts for two are included. Children stay and eat breakfasts free of charge. Your accommodation comes with a $50 shopping credit and the choice of a half-day brewery tour or unlimited Dreamworld, Whitewater World and SkyPoint Observation deck entry. Book by May 31. Stay by March 24 next year (2024).

Contact: My Queensland, freephone 0800 654 180 or myqueensland.co.nz/package/novotel-surfers-paradise-5-nights-deluxe-room/

Positano, one of the many cliffside towns on Italy's Amalfi coast. Photo / House of Travel, Supplied

BAY OF NAPLES AND CLASSIC AMALFI

Discover Italy’s breath-taking Amalfi Coast, dine on pizza in Naples – the birthplace of pizza – and step back in time at Pompeii, which was buried in ash when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79AD. Also explore picture-perfect towns such as Sorrento, Amalfi and Positano. A five-night trip includes a night in Naples, two nights in Sorrento and two nights in Amalfi. There will be daily breakfast, high-speed train travel from Rome, entry to Pompeii Archaeological Site and an “Island of Capri” excursion. This package starts at $2585pp, twin-share, for bookings made by May 31. Flights from New Zealand to Italy are additional. Travel between May 8 and 31 or throughout October.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/ITL-UKE-amalfi-coast-treasures-italy-holiday-WEBCTT

Rocky Picture Show: Take the Rocky Mountaineer scenic rail journey through western Canada. Photo / Supplied

CANADA’S SCENIC GOLD RUSH RAIL JOURNEY

Spend six days touring through Western Canada, taking in the extreme and diverse landscapes of the Northern Rockies. You’ll experience all this from the luxurious comfort of the Rocky Mountaineer train, which will take you to the heart of the historic sites of the gold rush era. Priced from $6629pp, twin-share, this trip must be booked by May 31. Available travel periods begin on August 6 through to August 20. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out tanz.prod.acquia.fcl.cloud/tours/canada/canada-tours--rocky-mountaineer-rainforest-to-gold-rush-excursion-westbound-goldleaf-service-6-day-tour-17379624