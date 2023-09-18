The Oyster Inn Classic Coastal Walk is highlighted as one of the most popular routes in the upcoming Waiheke Walking Festival. Following a hike of over 6km with views of the Hauraki Gulf and neighbouring islands, indulge in an opulent lunch at Oyster Inn. The walk offers a glimpse into beautiful residences and ends on Oneroa's white-sand beach. The festival's itinerary culminates in a rewarding meal at Oyster Inn's verandah, which boasts panoramic views of Oneroa's bay. Photo / Supplied

The mark of a true hospitality professional is the ability to take everything in their stride without batting an eyelid, even to the most outlandish requests.

In this case, it’s dietary requirements. We’re not talking things like shellfish, peanuts, gluten, dairy - things that might actually be a danger to one’s health. No, more like “I’d love an espresso martini but I don’t drink caffeine. Could you do a decaf?”

I’m not proud of the above, but hey, I’m a reformed caffeine addict who still loves a good cocktail, so humour me.

Matteo Cozzonlino, Oyster Inn’s unflappable restaurant manager does just that, bringing me a creamy, bitter-sweet, salted caramel espresso martini – sans caffeine – to finish what has been a superbly indulgent long lunch on a sunny Saturday afternoon on Waiheke.

The service at the Oyster Inn is world class... even when you make outlandish requests like 'can I have a decaf espresso martini'. Photo / Stephanie Holmes

I feel like I have justifiable cause to be a little demanding – I have just completed a preview of the Oyster Inn Classic Coastal Walk, hiking more than 6km, taking more than 13,000 steps and the equivalent of 78 flights of stairs.

The walk and lunch combo is one of the highlights of the upcoming Waiheke Walking Festival at the end of October (general public tickets on sale from October 2). With more than 50 walks taking place over 11 days, there’s something for everyone, from challenging hikes on unformed tracks, to gentle beach strolls, to progressive lunches. The festival, now in its 13th year, has become a popular annual event on Waiheke’s spring calendar, where locals and visitors come together to explore the island’s diverse range of trails.

The Oyster Inn Classic Coastal has been one of the most popular walks of past years, and festival organiser Vicki Maitland says it’s the perfect introduction to hiking on the island. You get impressive views out to the Hauraki Gulf and neighbouring islands, drop down into secluded bays, and glimpse into the back yards and front windows of some of Waiheke’s most stunning homes.

Starting from the Matiatia ferry terminal, the walk takes you north around the headlands, climbing to high-point lookouts with 180-degree views across to Rangitoto, Rakino, the Coromandel and back to the city.

The Oyster Inn Coastal Classic, one of the events on the Waiheke Walking Festival programme, takes you from Matiatia ferry terminal around the northern headland, ending at Oneroa. Photo / Stephanie Holmes

Our walk is bathed in sunshine but the tracks are muddy and slippery in places thanks to all the recent rainfall, so I’m thankful I’m wearing sturdy hiking boots. Trainers would have sunk deep into the quagmire at some of the muddiest points, leading to a squelchy onward walk.

This is just a minor hindrance and not enough to negatively impact our enjoyment. The sunny spring skies are the best kind of medicine for emerging out of winter hibernation and being immersed in nature is regenerative.

Fat tūī call to each other from lush native trees, soaring ahead of us as we dip and clamber our way along the tracks. Thigh-burning stair climbs are a challenge but it’s all worth it as we enjoy the views while catching our breath.

The Oyster Inn is one of Waiheke Island's most popular restaurants, with a prime location in the heart of Oneroa. Photo / Supplied For Travel - Sept 19

The walk finishes on Oneroa’s curve of white-sand beach, where happy dogs run free and happier owners enjoy the spring sunshine. We feel virtuous … and hungry.

Then comes lunch. A last ascent leads up to Oyster Inn’s famous verandah under the yellow and white-striped awning, with multimillion-dollar views over Oneroa’s bay. The Coromandel peninsula shimmers in the distance. A welcome glass of bubbles helps to quench the thirst, and we toast to a successful morning. Then hungrily slurp down our Te Makatu oysters – fat, fresh, salty, delicious. For the festival walk, guests get a glass of bubbles, oysters and two courses. We are feeling more indulgent so add extra drinks and courses to our bill, and have absolutely no regrets.

Te Makutu oysters - fresh and battered - from Waiheke Island's Oyster Inn. As part of the Waiheke Walking Festival, you can book a spot on The Oyster Inn Coastal Classic Walk - a 6km walk, followed by lunch. Photo / Stephanie

The passionfruit chilli margarita is refreshing with a spicy kick to wake up the senses, and the kingfish ceviche with coconut cream, grapes, chilli oil and parsnip crisps looks almost too good to eat. Almost.

Pan-fried octopus comes with a house-made puttanesca sauce. Head chef Valentina Adornato was born in a small village on Lake Maggiore, Northern Italy, so this is a real nod to her heritage and taste of her home.

Pan-fried snapper is rich and buttery but with a seaweed umami contrast. The beer-battered line-caught fish and chips are decadently satisfying.

The pointless decaf espresso martini rounds everything off nicely, accompanied by dessert - choux pastry, vanilla ice cream and warm salted caramel sauce.

We finish our meal and it’s still only 2.30pm. We have the rest of the afternoon at our disposal for wineries, beaches, swims, shopping, more walks… Waiheke is our – well – oyster. We spend most of it planning which of the festival’s other walks we’ll be coming back for.

MORE FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

Te Matuku Private Land Walk

Get an exclusive peek at some of Waiheke’s most impressive private land, through wetlands, coastal farmland and dense bush.

Details: October 26, $17, 6km return, grade 6 (out of 10 – 10 being the hardest)

Te Reo Walk

Walk from old Blackpool school to Oneroa, with local Ngāti Pāoa designer, curator and environmentalist Jeanine Clarkin. She’ll kōrero about Māori language use in Aotearoa today and teach some basic kupu (words) to add to your everyday vocabulary.

Details: October 26, free, 4.5km one way, grade 4

Allpress Olive Groves Storytelling Walk

On a loop walk from the museum on Onetangi Rd, eight locals tell stories from early Māori settlement to modern history and the stars, while you explore the historic Rangihoua area. The stories can also be enjoyed on your own device using the Walk Waiheke app.

Details: October 27, free, 5km return, grade 6

Waiheke on a Plate

Walk through the Esplanade food forest, Blackpool beach and Oneroa village, ending with a shared lunch at Waiheke’s Rescue Food Kai Cafe, exploring two community gardens along the way. The walk is mainly flat and fairly easy.

Details: October 28, free (but koha to the community gardens is appreciated), 2km, grade 3

Kingfish ceviche at The Oyster Inn on Auckland's Waiheke Island. Photo / Stephanie Holmes

The Heke Beer and Whisky Adventure Walk

This restaurant, garden bar, craft beer brewery and whisky distillery has fast become a favourite hospitality spot on the island since it opened in 2021. This walk starts and ends at The Heke (beginning at 10.30am, after the Rugby World Cup final), then explores wetlands and takes you across the private land of owners Mark and Roanne Izzard, before returning for whisky and beer tastings and shared grazing platters. It’s one of the more challenging walks, on unformed tracks, with steep and narrow, muddy sections.

Details: October 29, $72, 7km return, grade 7

Silent Disco Boogie on the Beach

Local DJ Christa Loisel will lead these beach boogies, where you pop on a headset and dance like no one’s watching, strutting your stuff down Palm Beach.

Details: October 31 and November 2, $15, 1km return, grade 2

Connells Bay Sculpture Park and the Gin Distillery Experience

Take a guided walk around Connells Bay Sculpture Park with curators John and Jo Gow, then visit Waiheke Distilling Co for drinks and a platter. Situated at the remote eastern end of the island, overlooking Cowes Bay, both spots have stunning gulf views and few tourists. Ticket price includes a return charter transfer bus from the Matiatia Ferry Terminal.

Details: November 2, $97, 3km one-way, Grade 6

A passionfruit chilli margarita at Waiheke Island's Oyster Inn, a popular restaurant in the heart of Oneroa. Photo / Stephanie Holmes

Onetangi Progressive Lunch Walk

Explore Onetangi valley and beach, visiting three of the island’s vineyards and restaurants along the way – Casita Miro for a starter, Te Motu for main, and dessert at Charlie Farley’s. Price includes all food and an alcoholic or soft drink at each venue.

Details: November 2, $131, 7km return, Grade 7

Checklist

WAIHEKE

DETAILS

For more information and to book, see waihekewalkingfestival.org/walks-events