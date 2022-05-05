The flight was forced to make a u-turn after just 40 minutes. Photo / Unsplash

A plane flying from London to New York was forced to turn around mid-flight after it was revealed the two pilots lacked the proper qualifications to fly as a team.

The Virgin Atlantic Airbus A330 was forced to stop its journey to JFK airport on May 2 after the co-pilot revealed to the captain that he had not completed his final flying test.

Heathrow Airport staff did not notice until after takeoff that the first officer had not completed a final flying test.

Since the experienced captain did not have a designated trainer status, the two did not meet internal requirements to operate the plane together, even though they were both fully licensed.

Just 40 minutes into the flight, they turned around and returned to Heathrow in order to remove him and get a more qualified crew member.

No UK aviation safety regulations had been broken but the airline described the mistake as a "rostering error".

"The qualified first officer, who was flying alongside an experienced captain, was replaced with a new pilot to ensure full compliance with Virgin Atlantic's training protocols, which exceed industry standards," Virgin said in a statement.

Virgin apologised for any inconvenience caused to passengers. The flight arrived two hours and 40 minutes later than scheduled due to the required crew change.

Passengers were understandably angry about the incident, which impacted other flights and connections.

"It was embarrassing for everyone and the passengers were furious," someone told The Sun.

The Civil Aviation Authority, UK's aviation watchdog organisation, had been made aware of the event but said both pilots were "suitably licensed and qualified to undertake the flight."