The two airport workers acted out a series of elaborate skits to keep the travellers entertained. Photo / 123rf

Two air marshalls had a moment of internet stardom after a video of them entertaining passengers stuck on a delayed plane went viral last month.

Whether you're heading on holiday or on your way home, waiting for a delayed flight is never fun. Especially when you are literally on the plane.

Fortunately, for passengers stuck on a British Airways plane last month, two air marshals were determined to distract them.

The solution? Using their glowing marshalling wands to put on an entertaining series of performances.

Air marshall Quinten Moshy posted a video of his antics on TikTok, which has racked up almost 1 million views.

"Put this in every ramp agent's job description," he joked in the caption.

The video showed the two airport workers using their marshalling wands as if they were light sabres and acting out dramatic battle scenes. Committed to the performance, the marshalls ducked and dove, while one pretended to die after he was 'struck'.

Other antics included creating glowing smiley faces and hearts on the tarmac and dancing the moves to the song 'Y.M.C.A'.

According to Moshy, the passengers were stuck on the tarmac for two hours due to a delay caused by mechanical issues.

TikTok users appeared to love the goofy acts and one person said they should find a video from someone stranded on the plane.

"Someone find the passengers POV," they wrote.

Sure enough, fellow viewers pulled through and pointed to TikTok user Abi Smith, who had created her own video of the air marshalls.

"POV: [Point of View]: Your plane gets delayed so the marshals put on a performance." she captioned the video.

People commented on her video, saying the entertaining pair deserved a reward for their dedication.

"Give the performers an applause," wrote one person.

"Someone give them a raise," another added.