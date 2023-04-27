'These items are not allowed in passenger carry-on bags' a 25-centimetre Vampire Straw found at Boston airport his week. Photo / TSA New England, Supplied

An airline passenger was arrested for carrying a self-defense weapon known as a vampire straw through security at Boston’s Logan International Airport, authorities said Tuesday.

Arman Achuthan Nair was detained Sunday evening and charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement. A trooper was alerted after the 25-centimeter-long titanium straw with a beveled end was found in Nair’s backpack.

The Transportation Security Administration doesn’t allow vampire straws to be carried onto a flight. The company that makes the straw bills it as a self-defense weapon since it can be used like a dagger. It also can be used as a straw to slurp down smoothies and other drinks.

“These items are not allowed in passenger carry-on bags,” the TSA said Monday in a tweet that included a photo of the straw. “A passenger found that out yesterday.”

Nair, 26, of Chicago, posted bail and is scheduled to be arraigned May 30 in East Boston Municipal Court. A phone and text message seeking comment was left with his attorney. A phone number could not be found for Nair.

Spike in TSA weapon detections

The US Transport Security Administration has reported more weapons appearing in airport scanners since last year . There is an average of 17 firearms found at US airports a day.

According to TSA data there has been a 10 per cent uptick in incidents in the period January 1 and March 13, 2023, on the same time last year.

Of the more than 1500 weapons intercepted at airport screening a shocking 93 per cent of them were loaded.

The increase in undeclared weapons and firearms travelling through US airports is in spite of an increased penalty. Late last year Late last year, the TSA increased the maximum civil penalty for a firearms violation to US$14,950 ($24,330).

“I am deeply concerned that the majority of these firearms our TSOs catch are loaded,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a press statement.

“If you carry a firearm to the checkpoint, our TSOs will see it and there will be significant penalties”

- Associated Press with additional reporting