US tourists break into Rome's Colosseum for a beer

Rome's iconic Colosseum can see up to 8000 tourists per day. Photo / David Libeert, Unsplash.

If you've travelled through Rome, it's likely you've paid a little more than you'd like for a drink or meal.

Although, all bills pale in comparison to one raked up by two American tourists visiting the Italian capital.

The travellers, aged 24 and 25, snuck into the Colosseum at 5.30 am Monday morning to enjoy a beer.

Entry to the 2000-year-old gladiator stadium is prohibited overnight. During the day, it sees up to 8000 visitors per day.

Meaning, while the empty landmark may have been a once-in-a-lifetime experience, it came with a hefty price tag when they were discovered by police.

After admitting to illegally entering the Colosseum, they faced a €800 (NZ$1290) fine.

According to a spokesperson for Rome's police force, the law-breakers were outed by citizens walking by.

"During the early hours of Monday morning some people noticed two young men drinking beer in the Colosseum, facing outwards on the second level," the spokesperson told CNN.

"They alerted a police car nearby, which then stopped the two young men on Via dei Fori Imperiali."

As bad behaviours goes, sneaking in for a morning beer isn't the worst the Colosseum has endured.

In 2014, a Russian tourist had to pay up $32,200 for carving the letter "K" into the ancient walls. If that wasn't warning enough, a 14-year-old German student similarly carved his initials into the walls in 2019.

The Colosseum was opened in 80 A.D and hosted many bloody gladiatorial fights for the enjoyment of up to 50,000 spectators.

Back then, punishment for sneaking into the theatre could have been battling a wild beast. A fate that makes a monetary fine seem relatively light.