Dog owners entering the US with their dogs have to follow a new set of rules from the CDC on August 1. Photo / 123rf

If you’re planning to go on a US trip with your dog this year, take note of the new rules and requirements released by the US government.

About one million dogs enter the US every year, and starting August 1, 2024, dog lovers will have to follow a new set of rules if they want to enter the States with their fur babies.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recently released new rules and requirements for travellers entering the US with their dogs. The additional restrictions are stricter for dogs from high-risk countries for rabies to avoid the spread of rabies in the US. The list of high-risk countries was also recently updated and includes 115 countries.

New Zealand does not feature on the high-risk list, which you can view in full here.

Whether you are returning from a trip overseas with your dog, visiting the US, or adopting a dog from abroad, all dog owners are required to follow the new requirements to be granted access.

All dogs entering the US must be at least 6 months of age and completely healthy at the time of entry or return to the United States. An International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO)-compatible microchip must already be implanted under their skin, and the owner must have filled out the CDC Dog Import Form online two to 10 days before arrival. The form must include a clear photograph of the dog, showing its face and body and all information must be correct at the time of arrival.

US-vaccinated dogs have fewer requirements to follow. Photo / 123rf

The biggest change lies in the additional requirements which are determined by the country where the dogs are from and where they are vaccinated.

Dogs vaccinated in the United States in the past six months must adhere to three main rules. One, they must comply with the requirements for all dogs presented above, (2) they must have either a Certification of US-Issued Rabies Vaccine form that was endorsed by USDA or a USDA-endorsed export health certificate, and (3) they must arrive at the location listed on the CDC Dog Import Form receipt.

The inspection is stricter for US-vaccinated dogs that visited a high-risk country, but the requirements are the same, as long as the owners make sure that the rabies vaccination is still valid on the date of return.

Requirements for foreign-vaccinated dogs that have been in a high-risk country within six months before entry are more difficult.

Dogs that are foreign-vaccinated follow stricter rules. Photo / 123rf

The dogs must meet the same requirements for US-vaccinated dogs but, additionally, they must have a valid rabies serology titer, drawn at least 30 days after the dog’s first valid rabies vaccination and at least 28 days before entry to the US.

Dogs from high-risk countries must also have a reservation at a CDC-registered animal care facility for examination and revaccination upon arrival.

These new rules and requirements also apply to service dogs, but they may also arrive by sea if they meet all the above requirements and are travelling with their owner.

To read the comprehensive rules and requirements of the CDC, visit their website cdc.gov/importation/bringing-an-animal-into-the-united-states/dogs-entering-us-after-august-1.html#requirements