The order of languages used in the New Zealand passport has stoked strong emotions as the new books are issued. Photo / Supplied, PRADO

The order of languages used in the New Zealand passport has stoked strong emotions as the new books are issued. Photo / Supplied, PRADO

A small change to the New Zealand passport has both delighted and infuriated travellers who carry the document.

Anyone who recently renewed their passport in the six months will have noticed that on the new Uruwhenua Aotearoa or Kiwi passport the order in which languages appear has changed.

On the cover and holder data page, text appears first in te reo Māori, followed by English.

The decision to place te reo first was made in 2020 during a major redesign and is finally appearing on the covers of passports. Primarily focused on “increased security”, the Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) introduced a raft of new anti-forgery features, including invisible ink that is revealed in high temperatures and a kiwi-bird-shaped portrait window.

The travel document was recently revealed as the sixth most valuable in the world by the Henley Passport Index, so the introduction of additional security measures is understandable.

The New Zealand passport has additional anti-forgery features detected under UV light. Photo / Supplied, PRADO

However, it was the language decision that gained the most attention in the passport redesign.

The simple act of switching the order of printed worlds has sparked not questions of global connectivity but identity.

Some pundits went as far as to say it was anti-democratic to change which official language came first without consulting the public.

Aotearoa is a lovely name but its use by govt on passports etc is questionable as Minister of Internal Affairs confirms it's not an official name for our nation.

The Māori name used in Te Tiriti o Waitangi is Nu Tirani. That should be used on passports etc until Aotearoa official — Scott Menzies (@ScottMainlander) February 3, 2023

Twitter polemicist Chantelle Baker said the move was evidence of “changing the name of our country to Aotearoa without a vote”. Sharing photos of an old passport side by side with a new one, the tweet went viral last week.

Due to the DIA’s desire not to waste valuable stock, the old, ‘English first’ document continued to be printed until the middle of last year.

Gaining hundreds of comments and retweets, many attacked the motivation behind the post as disingenuous or racist.

However, the issue of what words appear on a passport continues to be an undeniably political one.

Although others saw that te reo Māori - as an official language - has a place on the New Zealand passport, not everyone can agree on what words should be used.

The current wording is an approximate but not a legal translation.

“Aotearoa is a lovely name but its use by the Government on passports et cetera is questionable as the Minister of Internal Affairs confirms it’s not an official name for our nation,” says writer Scott Menzies.

Despite a petition of 70,000 signatures submitted to the Government last year by Te Pāti Māori, it remains a popular moniker but not the official name.

Menzies argues that the Māori name used in Te Tiriti o Waitangi “Nu Tirani” should be used on passports until Aotearoa is recognised officially.

In the 2021 redesign, to reo Māori precedes English for the first time. Photo / Supplied, PRADO

Despite New Zealand’s long bilingual heritage, the Māori language and the word “Aotearoa” first appeared on the passport only in 2000. Before this, the Uruwhenua was printed in English with French translations.

Since 1920 it has been a requirement for French to appear on passports. As the “language of diplomacy” and an official language of the United Nations it has appeared on passports for the past hundred years.

Today the International Civil Aviation Organization still requires that passports be printed in either English, French or Spanish as well as a national language to aid travel authorities.

In 2000 the DIA deemed that an English and Māori passport would both satisfy international rules and “give New Zealanders travelling abroad a passport that more accurately reflects their national identity”.

However, with the increasing digitisation and use of passports what is written on a passport is less important than the biometric data stored within it. With the arrival of electronic passport gates - today you can enter a country with no human ever reading a word in French, te reo Māori or otherwise.

That doesn’t mean the choice of language is any less important.

Julia Wootton, general manager of services and access at Te Tari Taiwhenua (DIA), says the last of the old passports were printed in April 2022, from the Wellington office.

The books themselves are made and bound in Ottawa, by the Canadian Bank Note company, which also makes New Zealand currency. This has meant that, although the first of the passports may be making their way to travellers only now, the change has been a long time coming.

“The decision for te reo Māori to appear first on the cover and throughout the New Zealand passport was made during the 2020 passport redesign, in accordance with the Department of Internal Affairs’ obligations as a lead agency under Maihi Karauna, the Crown’s strategy for the revitalisation of te reo Māori,” says Wootton.

“The change in the design of the New Zealand passport is an example of Maihi Karauna in action, and a reflection of true Treaty of Waitangi partnerships.”

Another quirk of the new passports is that they are still issued in the “name of Her Majesty the Queen.”

Last September the DIA had to issue a statement to calm travellers, telling them the documents would still be accepted.

“New Zealand passports continue to be valid despite the passing of Queen Elizabeth II who appears on our passports as head of state,” they said.

Language is not the only change that is set to rile travellers this year. The cost of an adult passport will rise to $206 from $199 from May 25.