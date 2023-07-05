Completely unravel in Fiji at the five-star Yasawa Island Resort and Spa. Photo / Supplied

FOUR NIGHTS IN FIJI

Allow yourself to completely unravel (in a good way) with a four-night stay at the luxurious, five-star Yasawa Island Resort and Spa Fiji. You’ll have your own Beachfront Bure Suite, the option to go on beach picnics, go kayaking or on guided snorkelling adventures. Priced from $3285pp, your domestic airfare from mainland Nadi to the island is included, as are meals, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. Airfares from New Zealand to Fiji are not included. Book by July 16. Travel next year between February 1 and March 30.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/fiji/yasawa-island-resort---spa-17546313

Cruise from Auckland to the idyllic islands of New Caledonia and Vanuatu with the family. Photo / Supplied

FAMILY FARES SAILING TO VANUATU

Take your family to sea on September 30 for a nine-night return cruise from Auckland to the idyllic islands of New Caledonia and Vanuatu. Priced from $1099pp, family-share, for an Inside Stateroom, all main meals and onboard entertainment, plus AU$400 Onboard Spending Money, are included. Pricing is based on two adults and two children, aged 1 to 11 travelling together. Upgrade to an Oceanview Stateroom from an additional $45pp for each night. This Pacific Explorer holiday must be booked by July 9. Airfares and transfers are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/product/17549924

Driving to Porto's Douro River, Portugal. Photo / Supplied

PORTUGAL SELF-GUIDED

Charming cities and coastal villages, sun-drenched beaches, rolling hills, and magnificent castles await you in Portugal - the destination for a six-night holiday curated by House of Travel. Priced from $1635pp, twin-share, accommodation in Porto, Douro Valley and Lisbon is all organised, along with sightseeing and three days rental car hire. Your itinerary can be customised. Airfares from New Zealand are additional. Book by July 31. Travel from July 1 to October 31.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or hot.co.nz/portugal





Damian Chaparro of Aro Ha is bringing luxurious self-loving to Kauri Cliffs, Northland. Photo / Supplied

ARO HA HEALTHY LIVING

Whether you’re simply toying with the idea of going on a health retreat, or luxurious, self-loving escapes have often been on your life schedule, ‘A Taste of Aro Ha’ at Kauri Cliffs, from August 11 to 13, promises to delight. This weekend-long experience is a mix of healthy living, inspiration, pampering and luxury. Priced at $2420pp, twin-share, you’ll have two nights’ luxurious suite accommodation at The Lodge at Kauri Cliffs in Northland, a memorable Taste of Kauri Cliffs long-table dinner – a convivial evening featuring a five-course tasting menu prepared by the lodge’s executive chef, and accompanied by select wines. There’s yoga and spa treatments, and the option to enjoy the estate’s mountain-biking and walking tracks, its fitness centre, sports courts and three private beaches.

Contact: The Lodge at Kauri Cliffs, (09) 407 0065 or groups@robertsonlodges.com or robertsonlodges.com/the-lodges/kauri-cliffs/events

QT Queenstown is throwing a festive mid-winter feast. Photo / Supplied

MIDWINTER FESTIVE AT QT QUEENSTOWN

Holly Jolly July on July 14 and 15 is a Queenstown festive, mid-winter Christmas feast of whole roasted Mount Cook salmon, local produce, puddings and eggnog mousse – all prepared and laid out for guests to enjoy at QT Hotel’s restaurant, ‘Bazaar Queenstown. Adults tickets are $89pp. Children aged under 12 years can attend for $44.50. July 14′s feast has sold out, but there are still tickets available for July 15.

Contact: www.qthotels.com/queenstown/offers/eat-drink/holly-jolly-july/



