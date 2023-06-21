Fiji's lagoon-fronting Shangri-La Yanuca Island Fijian Resort and Spa. Photo / Supplied

ROLLIN’ ON THE RIVER

A new two-night river cruise along South Australia’s mighty Murray River is pushing off in October as part of a seven-night holiday. Priced from $4790 each, twin share, or $6077 if you’re a solo traveller, this package includes the return Air New Zealand fares from Auckland to Adelaide, five nights accommodation in a beachfront hotel, the Murray River Cruise aboard Proud Mary, vineyard and Adelaide city tours, all breakfasts and four days of lunches and dinners. Departing on October 23, spaces are limited.

Contact: Pukekohe Travel, 0800 785 386, e-mail dean@pukekohetravel.nz or www.pukekohetravel.co.nz/escorted-tours/australia/murray-river-cruise.html

Get ready for a new two-night river cruise along South Australia’s Murray River. Photo / Supplied

ALL-INCLUSIVE FIJI

Nestled on its own 44ha private island, yet connected to the main island by a causeway, the lagoon-front Shangri-La Yanuca Island Fijian Resort and Spa is offering seven-night holidays for couples or for families, including return Fiji Airways Value flights from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch. These are all-inclusive packages, so your return Nadi Airport transfers are included, as are all main meals and a daily beverage package. Priced from $3969 each, twin-share, book by June 26. Children’s prices start at $469 each (based on ages 2-11, and a maximum of two children travelling with you). Travel between November 1 and December 14, or between January 17 and March 25.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or www.houseoftravel.co.nz/yanuca

Fiji's lagoon-fronting Shangri-La Yanuca Island Fijian Resort and Spa. Photo / Supplied

CORAL COAST BLISS

Five-star luxurious bliss awaits at The Warwick Fiji. Return Fiji Airways flights, seven nights in a Garden View room, coral-viewing on a glass-bottom boat, a FJ$150 beverage credit and two half-hour massages are priced from $3759 for two people. Travel from Auckland between November 9 and March 31. Book by July 26.

Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or www.flightcentre.co.nz/holidays/fj-coral-coast/sun-sational-5-star-warwick-fiji-with-glass-bottom-boat-shopping-trip-for-two-NZ27591

Bliss awaits at The Warwick Fiji. Photo / Supplied

UNIQUE CARGO CRUISE

French Polynesian cargo cruise line, Aranui Cruises, has discounted some of its 2023 voyages. Available until sold out, its Marquesas Islands voyages, departing in July and August, are discounted by more than $2000. Staterooms are now $6161 each, twin-share. Children (aged 3-17) can travel with you for $2191 each. Aranui’s regular 12-day roundtrip voyage from Papeete to the Marquesas Islands is aboard a 125m mixed freight and passenger vessel, which offers one of the few remaining cargo-cruise experiences in the world.

Check out all the discounted cruises at www.aranuicruises.com.au

Cargo cruise line, Aranui Cruises, has discounted some of its 2023 voyages. Photo / Lionel Gouverneur

SWITZERLAND FOR THE HO HO HOLIDAYS

Experience the magic of Switzerland at Christmas, journeying from Lucerne to Grindelwald, and on to Geneva on a seven-day premium guided tour, departing from Zurich on November 19 and again on November 26. Your itinerary includes Montreux, St Moritz, and the Glacier Express Scenic Train Journey. Priced from $4195 each, twin-share, which is a discount of $463 each, this Insight Vacations holiday must be booked by August 29. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or www.travel-associates.co.nz/tours/switzerland/switzerland-tours--magical-switzerland-7-day-tour-17508703