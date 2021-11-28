UK Couple turn old fire truck onto a dream house on wheels

UK couple Jess and Dave said the fire truck was an 'impulse purchase' in 2016. Photo / Firetruck.family

Van life has long been a popular trend amongst young travellers looking for a cheap way to travel long term.

One British family has taken it a step further, transforming a fire truck into their dream home on wheels, complete with bunk beds, a log burner, sound system and shower room.

Self-described as the 'fire truck family', Jess (30) and Dave (39), decided to purchase and renovate the old fire truck after deciding that they wanted a life of adventure and travel with their daughters Poppy ad Luna.

In a recent book titled Vanlifers, Jess said the large vehicle was an impulse buy made back in 2016.

"After a year of scrolling endless van advertisements, the firetruck popped up just twenty minutes away from us," she wrote.

"She was part of the Nottinghamshire fire service fleet and had been used to transport additional breathing apparatus to larger jobs."

In 2017, after having their second daughter Luna, they began renovations. Almost two years, £6,500 (NZ$12,700) and a CAT C driving license later, the project was complete.

As a way to save money, the pair reused second-hand furniture such as an old church table and sawmill worktop.

Stepping inside, the truck has a small kitchen with an oven, a lounge with a log burner for cold nights and a ladder up to a set of bunk beds.

A far cry from the beat-up vans many travellers drive around in, the couple were both allowed to choose a luxury item to include. Dave chose a large music system while Jess prioritised a hot shower.

After selling their house and belongings, the family first lived out of the van in a woodland area, before taking off on the road in 2018 and home-schooling their kids along the way.

Since then, the fire truck family have driven over 6,500 kilometres as they explored countries like Wales, Scotland, Austria and Italy.

The family continue to document their journey on their Instagram under the handle Firetruck Family.