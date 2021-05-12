Trip Notes travel podcast returns with NZ holiday ideas and destinations

A stay at The Farm at Cape Kidnappers in Hawke's Bay was a balm for the soul for a heart-broken Stephanie Holmes. Photo / Supplied

Love, heartbreak and holiday romance are the subjects on our minds in the first episode of our Travel podcast Trip Notes, which returns today for a brand new season.

When last year's first lockdown hit and the Travel team retreated to our homes, making a podcast became a bit of a challenge. We didn't have access to a studio and celebrity guests were hunkering down at home too, so we were forced to "pivot".

Juliette Sivertsen proved a master of adaptability, recording episodes of the show from a makeshift studio in her bedroom wardrobe, reading some of our favourite feature stories published in Travel over the years. We loved this nostalgic armchair travelling so much, we're continuing it this season, albeit in a more high-tech way.

We're back in the studio, and each episode will see me joined by a couple of special guests - one of whom is the writer of the story we'll discuss. You'll hear Juliette read that story, then we'll use it to inspire conversation around our own travels in New Zealand, as well as memories from holidays in the far-flung destinations we're longing for. And, as the world begins to open up even more, we'll be telling you about the global getaways we've been enjoying in the hopes of inspiring future holidays of your own.

Stephanie Holmes in Taumaranui at the site of Te Awa Glamping, on the banks of the Whanganui River, a place she says is one of New Zealand's most romantic getaways. Photo / Supplied

We kick off the first episode with my story, Matters of the Heart, from June 2020. The story was supposed to be all about luxurious travel experiences but somehow, when I started writing, tales of heartbreak and love came out.

Juliette Sivertsen on a bike tour in Paris in 2012. Photo / Supplied

I talk with Maggie Wicks and Juliette Sivertsen about my story and how it felt to share such personal experiences with hundreds of thousands of readers. We'll also discuss other holiday heartbreaks and romances we've experienced over the years, taking you to Taumarunui, Paris, Sydney, New Orleans, Jerusalem, Hawke's Bay, Venice and beyond - all from the comfort of your armchair, or your commute.

Future episodes will see me joined by other Herald writers, including Simon Wilson, Greg Bruce and Karl Puschmann, with themes ranging from family holidays to food and wine travel, active adventures and the world's most remote destinations.

Maggie Wicks in Jerusalem, Israel in 2013. Photo / Supplied

You can find Trip Notes at iHeartRadio, or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes will be released every fortnight - subscribe and they'll download automatically as soon as they're available. You can also find more episodes at nzherald.co.nz/tripnotes