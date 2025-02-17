The scent of citrus drifted through the warm Sorrento air as I wandered through the sun-drenched lemon groves. My host, Nonna Lucia, handed me a glass of freshly made limoncello, its golden hue catching the afternoon light. “Salute!” she cheered, and I sipped, tasting the perfect balance of sweetness and zest.

Mornings were spent exploring the rugged Amalfi coastline, waves crashing against ancient cliffs. Afternoons, I wandered Capri’s winding streets, where whitewashed villas clung to the hillsides. But the moment that stayed with me most? Standing in the eerie ruins of Pompeii, imagining life before the ash fell.

This was more than a holiday; it was an immersion into Italy’s soul. As I watched the sunset paint the Bay of Naples in shades of orange and rose, I knew: I wasn’t just visiting – I was living the dream.

– Shane Ogg, Auckland

Sorrento: A dream in lemon and gold.

RUNNERS UP

Second Place

Sands of time: An adventure of a lifetime

It was a hot, crisp, cloudless day in Egypt. I walked on the ground where ancient pharaohs once stood. The fine sand trickled beneath my feet as if the sands of time in an hourglass, taking me back to ancient times. It seemed only yesterday that as a child I dreamed of exploring ancient Egyptian tombs. That dream finally became a reality for me as I sifted through trinkets and knick-knacks at bazaars and souks at the famous and historic Khan el-Khalili in Cairo. The wonder and amazement I felt while wandering into a fully preserved pyramid were indescribable. The ancient Egyptians had painted the stars and moon inside these lavish tombs that made life feel fleeting and death bittersweet. The colours on the walls and ceilings were still so very strikingly vivid, almost as if they had just been painted. This trip changed my life forever, and for good.

– Leah Case, Auckland

Sands of time: An adventure of a lifetime in Egypt.

Third place

The place I want to be

One day I will return to this beautiful city of my dreams. The wonderful memories it holds of strolling hand in hand through the tree-lined main street. Dappled sun filtering through the leaves. Street stalls selling their wares, beautiful, bright bouquets of flowers and tacky touristy knick-knacks. Streetlights giving a sense of times gone by. Meandering through the warren of shaded side streets stumbling across the most amazing architecture, centuries-old churches, Gothic buildings and balconied apartments that tell their own story in history. Perusing the many little shops and peering at the menus of the many restaurants. Delicious smells wafting through the doorways. Losing myself in the ambience of this amazing city. The art, the history, the culture. So much more to see and the place I want to be. Barcelona!

– Tracy McDonald, Auckland

The place I want to be – Barcelona.

OTHER FINALISTS

