Travelling with Boji: Istanbul's beloved commuter dog

Boji the street dog has captured the hearts of Istanbul commuters. Photo / Twitter

An Istanbul passenger ferry between Europe and Asia may be packed with people but all eyes are on one passenger who has his head out of the window and tongue hanging from his mouth.

Meet Boji, a street dog who has become a regular on the major city's busses, ferries and metro trains. Something of a celebrity, this commuter-loving canine travels up to 30 kilometres on public transport on an average week day, jumping between dozens of stations and terminals.

No one knows exactly how long Boji has been catching rides around the city but municipal officers started tracking his adventures a few months ago.

Head of customer relations at Metro Istanbul Avlin Erol told CNN the staff had been surprised at the street dog's street smarts.

"He knows where to go. He knows where to get out," said Erol.

Not only is Boji a master of public transport but social media too, with tens of thousands of followers on Twitter and Instagram. People regularly post their selfies and photographs with the mixed-breed dog.

It was on Twitter where Getty Images photographer Chris McGrath first learnt about Boji and decided to spend a day following him around the city.

"He's such a free spirit," said McGrath, "All he wants to do is ride on transportation. Every time he goes past a bus or van or any form of transport, he just wants to get on it. It's really quite bizarre."

While roaming around the city, McGrath said many people recognized the dog, treating him like a beloved member of the community.

"He went into one restaurant and two men sort of shooed him away, yelled at him," McGrath said. "And then you hear someone else, another restaurant owner, yelling at those guys going: 'It's Boji! It's Boji! Don't shoo him away!' So he's definitely got celebrity status now."

Like all celebrities, Boji doesn't just get recognition but care and attention, especially from the municipal workers who recently took him in for a week of grooming, medical check-ups and shots to ensure he was in tip-top shape.

This also included giving Boji a collar that could track his movements and ensure he is safe.

Like any seasoned commuter, McGath said Boji wasn't afraid to show a little determination.



"He's quite pushy actually; people are trying to get off, he tries to get on," he said.

McGrath also marvelled at the dog's human-like behaviours when doing things such as deciding on a ferry to take.

"He checked one, and people were getting on. I don't know how he knows, but that one was going to Eminönü. And the other one was going to Beşiktaş. So he checked the Eminönü one and went no, that's not the right one. And then he ducked under the turnstiles and went on to the Beşiktaş one. I don't know how he knows, but he seems to like riding the Beşiktaş ferry."

Benim kendime ait çok güzel bir dünyam var, İstanbul'u gezmeyi gerçekten çok seviyorum.🐶



Unutmayın; meşhur olmadan önce toplu taşıma kurallarını öğrenmiş, sadece seyahat ediyordum. Şimdi aynı zamanda sevginizi tanımaya ve anlamaya çalışıyorum.🐾 pic.twitter.com/mHkPynlOFg — Boji (@boji_ist) October 21, 2021

Fittingly, Boji gets his name from the trains he loves riding, in particular, the seats right above where the wheels are located. Railway terminology calls this the 'bogie area' which translates in Turkish to boji.

Unlike other dogs, McGrath said Boji isn't the kind to follow commands.

"If you do try to tell him something, he just ignores you basically. Lots of people say, 'Oh, come over here, sit here,' and he just ignores it, he goes where he wants to go.

"He's really that sort of spirit. He just wants to go and do his own thing and travel around, and he's quite content doing it."