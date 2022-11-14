South Pacific islands, Australia and cruise holidays are all great options for grandparents taking their grandkids on holiday for the first time. Photo / Getty Images

Q. Grandma and Poppa (aka my wife and I) are mulling the idea of taking our two grandchildren, 8 and 6, on an overseas holiday next year. It would be their first international trip. We’ve just ticked into our 70s and are fit and – touch wood – healthy. Any suggestions?

A. Lucky grandchildren – or maybe it's lucky Mum and Dad. Here a few suggestions, mostly in and around the South Pacific because that seems the most comfortable flying time for the small people, best value for money, plenty of ways to burn off energy, and a nice combination of the familiar and the "we're going to try something different for dinner tonight, no, you will like it" bit.

Fiji has to be first choice because of the relatively short flight – less than two Disney movies – and because you'll get yourselves a holiday too. It's a local law that any child less than two metres away from any Fijian will be scooped up, cuddled and entertained.

There's any number of family-friendly, all-inclusive resorts to make the trip easy and enjoyable. Most feature kids' clubs that'll pick them up at breakfast and keep them occupied all day.

While we're not suggesting you're going to use that option all or any day, it will allow the older generation some time out around the pool and to check out attractions on their own. Excellent nannies will take care of younger children, too.

Samoa is another option – excellent value for money in accommodation, cost of living and entertainment. Most of that is free because one of the best things to do here is to kick back and enjoy each other's company on the stunning beaches.

The two main islands – Upolo and Savaii – have countless white-sand coves and bays, warm water, palm trees and freshwater pools like Piula on Upolo or the Afu Aau waterfalls on Savaii. Natural thrillers include Savaii's Alofaaga Blowholes (kids love it when locals throw coconuts into the holes and they're blown sky-high – the coconuts, that is) and Falealupo Rainforest, with its 40m-high canopy walkway.

Hard to beat staying in an open-air fale on a beach, falling asleep to the sound of waves, and waking up to a fresh-fruit breakfast. That's going to headline morning talk when they're back at school.

And we can't leave our neighbourhood without mentioning Rarotonga and the Cook Islands, both favourite getaways for Kiwi families.

Across the ditch, your best bet has to be the Goldie, simply because it's got the whole package (not talking about budgie-smugglers here, this is a family column): theme parks and wildlife parks, beaches and kid-friendly restaurants.

I'd recommend booking a self-catering apartment with a pool; the current state of the global economy might cause you to think twice about one of the flasher family resorts.

The kids will want to spend some time on the rides at Dreamworld, Movie World and the other theme parks; yes, there are age- and size-appropriate options. Again, look for the best deals and try to avoid the Aussie school holiday breaks if you can.

Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary is a superb wildlife encounter where the kids can meet the locals in something close to their natural habitats and, IMHO, a much better experience than the much-hyped and hugely expensive showbiz zoo up the road on the Sunshine Coast.

Finally, a left-field option: what about a cruise? Many lines offer kid-friendly voyages and woo the family market with cabins sleeping six or sometimes more and "kids sail free" deals.

Many of the current generations of cruise ships have been designed for families with kids' clubs for all ages (usually included in the fare), water slides, ice-skating rinks, surf-riding simulator pools, rock-climbing walls, gaming lounges (for teens, not gambling), discos, kid-only dinners, pyjama parties, karaoke, stage shows and movie nights under the stars.

Royal Caribbean and P&O are two lines operating in our waters that have made a point of wooing families for multi-generational holidays; one line has come up with a package that specifically caters to grandparent-grandchildren cruises (yes, that hyphen means mum and Dad aren't invited).

If you really wanted to impress, Disney is bringing its "Magic at Sea" cruises to Auckland for five sailings aboard the Disney Wonder, ranging from two to six nights, in November and December next year.

"The ship is the destination, and our amazing crew can't wait to welcome guests on board as they are immersed in their favourite stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars," Disney says.

The grandkids will love it. Grandma and Poppa can always pack a book.

