Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Travel

Travel tips for taking the grandkids on holiday overseas

By Ewan McDonald
5 mins to read
South Pacific islands, Australia and cruise holidays are all great options for grandparents taking their grandkids on holiday for the first time. Photo / Getty Images

South Pacific islands, Australia and cruise holidays are all great options for grandparents taking their grandkids on holiday for the first time. Photo / Getty Images

Q. Grandma and Poppa (aka my wife and I) are mulling the idea of taking our two grandchildren, 8 and 6, on an overseas holiday next year. It would be their first international trip. We’ve

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel