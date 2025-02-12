Venice extends tourist tax for 2025

Venice authorities said on Monday they would extend a controversial ticket policy for day-trippers in 2025, reporting that last year’s trial scheme had “slightly” reduced crowds.
The Italian city, built on islands in a lagoon, will designate 54 days this year when visitors will have to pay in advance for a ticket to enter the historic centre, up from 29 last year.
Venice rolled out the trial last April. Day-trippers paid a “Venice Access Fee” of five euros ($9.21) on certain days in what officials called an experiment to make the historic city more “liveable”.
Those without tickets risked fines ranging from 50 to 300 euros ($92-$552), with spot checks at key points of entry.