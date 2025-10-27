Advertisement
Travel deals: Tour China,stay in Phuket, ski Mt Ruapehu, and sail Alaska

Mauriz Coronel
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Journey through China’s rich history with this hot deal. Photo / Getty Images

Discover timeless China in comfort

Embark on a remarkable journey through China’s rich history on this 16-day fully escorted tour from Auckland. The itinerary includes return economy class flights, transportation throughout the tour, meals, sightseeing, and a three-night Yangtze River cruise. Travellers will explore Beijing and Shanghai, visit Tian’anmen Square

