Fly in comfort and unwind in luxury with this Fly & Stay in Style package at the five-star Katathani Phuket Beach Resort. Nestled along the pristine sands of Kata Noi Beach, the resort offers eight nights of relaxation in a spacious Junior Suite surrounded by lush tropical gardens and breathtaking ocean views. The package includes return economy class flights with Singapore Airlines from Auckland to Phuket, daily breakfast, and private airport transfers.

From $3139 pp, twin share, this offer is on sale until November 7, 2025, and valid for travel between May 1 and June 25, 2026. Prices are based on a Junior Suite and subject to availability. For bookings, contact Travel Associates at 0800 482 776 or visit travel-associates.co.nz.

Don't say no to a luxury escape in Phuket. Photo / Katathani Phuket Beach Resort

Chills on and off the slopes

We may be heading into summer, but it’s the perfect time to get your Winter 2026 sorted with season passes to Mt Ruapehu, Tūroa or Whakapapa.

Tūroa Winter 2026 Season Passes are on sale until October 31, 2025, priced at $388 for adults, seniors, and students, $88 for youth aged 6-16, and free for children 5 and under and seniors 75 and above. Meanwhile, Whakapapa Winter 2026 Super Early Bird Season Passes are available until November 14, 2025, at $499 for adults and students, $399 for seniors, and $249 for youth aged 11-17, with free passes for children up to 10 years old and seniors 75 and above. Book your snowy escape before these deals vanish into thin air at pureturoa.nz/passes/season-passes and whakapapa.com/passes/season-26.

Catch the chill on New Zealand’s coolest slopes. Photo / Supplied

Tick off a bucket list item

Embrace the haunting beauty of Alaska with a voyage that feels straight out of Arctic legend. Departing Vancouver, enjoy a relaxing day at sea and discover everything this stunning ship has to offer before arriving in Ketchikan, famous for its native heritage and world-class salmon fishing. Continue north to Juneau, Alaska’s breathtaking capital city, where you can spot whales and admire the impressive Mendenhall Glacier. Ride the historic White Pass & Yukon Route Railway when you call into Skagway. Spend the next two days scenic cruising, experiencing the beauty of Glacier National Park and the sparkling College Fjord. Your journey concludes in Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city, a spectacular finale to your once-in-a-lifetime adventure.

This seven-day voyage of the glaciers is priced from $1407pp, twin share, on a Princess Standard fare, including standard dining, accommodation, and entertainment. Flights are additional. The cruise departs Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Prices are correct at the date and time supplied to the media outlet and are subject to change. For up-to-date pricing or to book your place on this enchanting escape, visit princess.com/cruise-search/details/?voyageCode=X613&fareType=BESTFARE or call 0800 780 717.