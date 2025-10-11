From October 20–26, Melbourne Fashion Week (M/FW) transforms the city into a living runway of style, sound and self-expression. Think open-air catwalks, creative talks, and immersive exhibitions that celebrate fashion without boundaries.

There are three standout events you should look out for. One, the Fashion x Music at Melbourne Recital Centre, which blends live soundscapes with daring design. Then, the Fashion for Every Body, a community event that sparks vital conversations on inclusivity and identity. And for film lovers, Wicked Wardrobes offers an up-close look at Paul Tazewell’s spectacular costumes before Wicked: For Good hits cinemas. See the full lineup of events at mfw.melbourne.vic.gov.au

Melbourne Fashion Week showcases style and inclusivity with events from October 20 to 26. Photo / Supplied

Outback night safari

Ready to see the Outback after dark? The Australian Outback Animal Night Safari takes you from Perth to the serene Dryandra Woodlands for a night of stargazing, storytelling, and rare wildlife encounters.

The journey begins with a scenic drive from Perth through the golden fields of the Wheatbelt before reaching the tranquil Dryandra Woodlands, home to more than 850 plant species and some of Australia’s most elusive wildlife, including the numbat and bilby. After a sunset picnic in the forest, guests join a guided night walk at Barna Mia Sanctuary, where conservation efforts come to life and nocturnal animals emerge from the shadows. The evening ends with a celestial Sound Healing session under the Milky Way. For Kiwis craving an immersive, soulful escape, this is nature at its most enchanting. quokka-tours.com.au/all-tours/creatures-night-australian-animal-safari

Meet the numbat on a night tour. Photo / Getty Images

Britomart turns five

Auckland’s award-winning Hotel Britomart is turning five this October, and it’s celebrating in style with a line-up of offers that make it the perfect time for a city escape.

Since opening in 2020, it has become a symbol of sustainable design and modern Kiwi hospitality, blending handcrafted interiors with art, culture, and community. This October, guests can celebrate its milestone with 20% off stays, $5 oysters at kingi, and a luxe Celebration Staycation featuring local wine, Britomart shopping credits, and a native tree planted in your name. For one lucky guest, a $5000 prize is also up for grabs. Celebrate with Hotel Britomart and book your stay at thehotelbritomart.com/special-events

Hotel Britomart celebrates its fifth anniversary with discounts and special offers throughout October. Photo / Petra Leary

Art Trail Manawatū

Art Trail Manawatū is celebrating five years of creativity with a region-wide showcase on October 18 and 19, 2025.

This free, self-guided trail is your ticket to meet artists in their element, from buzzing city studios to peaceful country workshops. Expect everything from bold sculptures and dreamy paintings to quirky ceramics and handcrafted textiles. Now in its fifth year, the trail brings together dozens of artists across Palmerston North, Feilding, and Foxton, proving that creativity thrives in every corner. For Kiwis who love road trips with a cultural twist, this is one weekend you’ll want on the calendar. manawatunz.co.nz/events/art-trail-manawatu-2025