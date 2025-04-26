This ground-breaking expedition, led by captains Etienne Garcia and Patrick Marchesseau, will explore uncharted regions while paying tribute to the legacy of great polar explorers.

Specially designed for polar conditions, the eco-conscious vessel features a hybrid LNG-powered engine and advanced scientific equipment.

Guests can expect Zodiac outings, snowshoe treks, polar plunges, and insights into ice and climate research. Sales open in December 2025. ponant.com

The route of Ponant's Antarctic circumnavigation. Photo / Alice Moore

Visit the Forbidden Forest

The Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience is coming to Brisbane, Australia, in June at Sirromet Winery in Mount Cotton, and it’s bound to be an iconic event for HP fans.

This immersive outdoor experience brings the magic of the Forbidden Forest to life, with illuminated trails showcasing beloved creatures like Hippogriffs, unicorns, and Nifflers.

Fans will enjoy a new chronological trail inspired by the films, and meet Harry Potter, Draco Malfoy, and Hagrid’s Fang. This family friendly event will also feature a themed village with food, drinks, and exclusive merchandise.

Created by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences in partnership with Fever and IMG, this experience promises an enchanting adventure for all ages with tickets starting at $49 for adults and $35 for children.

hpforbiddenforestexperience.com/brisbane/

Get your wizard hats and journey through the Forbidden Forest. Photo / © Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience

Luxury trips and luxury stays

What’s fancier than a luxury resort? A luxury expedition hosted by one of the trailblazers in luxury travel in Asia.

Aman has announced its 2026 private jet expeditions in partnership with Remote Lands, offering luxury trips to some of the world’s most beautiful places.

Each journey is limited to 16–18 guests and includes stays at Aman’s top resorts. These trips are designed to give guests a mix of culture, relaxation, and adventure.

Highlights include ‘Discover Southeast Asia’, with visits to Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, and Thailand; ‘The Grandest Tour’, covering seven countries from Japan to Greece; ‘China’s Unesco Treasures’, exploring famous cultural and historical sites; and ‘Around the World in Three Continents’, a 21-night trip from Asia to Europe and North Africa, with new stops in Dubai.

These journeys offer access to both famous landmarks and quiet, remote spots. With luxury at every step and high demand expected, early bookings are encouraged for these rare and unforgettable adventures. aman.com/journeys/jet-expeditions

Visit Aman's glorious hotels with this expedition. Photo / Aman

Farming meets fashion

Toitū Otago Settlers Museum presents Eden in Dunedin, a striking showcase of Eden Hore’s extraordinary designer fashion collection.

In the 1970s, Hore transformed his farm into a unique tourist destination, converting a tractor shed into a showroom filled with over 270 high-fashion garments from New Zealand, Australia, and Europe.

His collection features everything from elegant daywear to dazzling evening gowns, crafted from wool, skins, sequins, lurex, and delicate imported fabrics.

The exhibit, presented in collaboration with the Eden Hore Central Otago Trust, celebrates New Zealand’s fashion heritage and the bold creativity of its designers.

The display will remain open in the Material Culture Gallery until April 21, 2027.

Visitors can also purchase the accompanying book, Central Otago Couture: The Eden Hore Collection, by Jane Malthus and Claire Regnault, with photography by Derek Henderson, available at the museum shop. toituosm.com/whats-on/exhibitions/eden-in-dunedin

Ngahuia Williams in one of the pieces in Eden Hore's collection. Photo / Derek Henderson

For the artists

It might be hard to discover diverse art and extraordinary artists, but this event widely opens its doors for the curious and creative.

As part of a broader celebration of creativity in Auckland, Public Record at Silo 6 is an off-site arts and crafts event coinciding with the Aotearoa Art Fair and May Fair.

Running from April 30 to May 4, this free exhibition invites the public into an immersive and interactive experience that highlights fresh perspectives and cross-cultural narratives.

The show features new installations from nine multidisciplinary artists, both local and international, including Japanese ceramicists Namika Nakai and Hitoshi Morimoto, New Zealand textile artist Rachel Long, and flax weaver Kiriana O’Connell. Set in the distinctive Silo 6 venue, Public Record blends contemporary art with traditional crafts, offering a dynamic space where artists and communities connect through form, texture, and storytelling. publicrecord.nz/blogs/events-workshops/public-record-at-silo6-aotearoa-art-fair