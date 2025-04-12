Food adventures reach new heights at Soneva Fushi in the Maldives, where two Michelin-starred Danish chef Wassim Hallal brings his acclaimed restaurant, Frederikshøj, to the world’s first fine dining zipline, Flying Sauces. From 17 March to 12 May 2025, guests can soar along a 200-metre zipline through tropical jungle before savouring Chef Wassim’s modern Nordic creations on an elevated dining platform. Known for his bold techniques and use of seasonal ingredients, Chef Wassim transforms the treetop setting into a one-of-a-kind culinary experience, all against the stunning backdrop of the Maldives. soneva.com

Two Michelin-starred Danish chef Wassim Hallal at the world’s first fine dining zipline, Flying Sauces. Photo / Soneva

Award-winning Terrior tour

Bourke & Travers, a Clare Valley winery established in 1996 by David Travers, offers a unique “Terroir in the Vineyard Tour” for guests seeking an in-depth experience. Located a few hours north of Adelaide, the winery specializes in Rhone-style varietals. This exclusive tour goes beyond the usual cellar door visit, providing access to the vineyard’s ancient soils and minimalist winemaking processes. Guests will gain insight into the farm’s terroir and its impact on the creation of B&T’s award-winning wines. The AUD$95pp tour includes wine tastings, a shared tasting plate, and non-alcoholic beverages, offering a deep dive into the winemaking journey. bourkeandtravers.com/terroir-vineyard-tour

Spend time learning about the delicate process of wine making. Photo / 123rf

Australia’s oldest food story

Taste of Kakadu returns from 23 to 25 May 2025, bringing food lovers on a unique journey through 65,000 years of First Nations culinary tradition. Set in the World Heritage-listed Kakadu National Park, this three-day bush food festival invites guests to forage for native ingredients with Bininj/Mungguy traditional owners, learn ancient cooking techniques, and enjoy dishes by celebrated Australian chefs. Visitors will also experience sunset dining overlooking Kakadu’s breathtaking landscapes and take part in storytelling sessions that highlight the deep connection between food, country, and culture. kakadu.gov.au/things-do/events/taste-kakadu