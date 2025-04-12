Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.
Eat your way around the world
Phuket’s most exclusive pool villa resort, Trisara, is turning up the heat with five brand new dining concepts designed to thrill every kind of foodie. Home to Michelin-starred PRU and sustainable dining pioneer JAMPA, Trisara’s latest culinary line-up is all about bold flavours, local stories, and unforgettable settings. They are introducing five new cuisines: the French Riviera vibes of La Crique, the Southern Thai soul of Thai Library, the beachfront bites and cocktails at NOÉ on the Beach, the Italian-inspired drinks at 7.8° North Bar, and the Silk Road flavours of Cielo & Spice. This is a true eat-your-way-around-the-world experience. Launching April 6, the Trisara Culinary Experience invites guests to stay, taste, and savour every moment in serious style. trisara.com/offer/trisara-culinary-experience/