Travel news

Travel Alerts: Gold Coast country music, Canterbury farmers’ markets, Fiji luxury, Taronga After Dark and SOUL Ladies Lunch

Mauriz Coronel
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Spring is looking exciting with new travel experiences. Photo / Supplied

Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

Major Country music festival hits Gold Coast

Grab your cowboy hats because country music is taking over the coast this October.

In its 12th year, Groundwater Country Music

