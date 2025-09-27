Canterbury farmers’ market

Spring is the perfect season to explore Canterbury’s best-kept foodie secrets, as Canterbury’s thriving farmers’ markets deliver flavour in full bloom. Each weekend, the region comes alive with stalls overflowing with fruit, vegetables, meats and baked goods. But the real treat here is when the community spirit warms up the whole market.

From the historic setting of Riccarton House, where Christchurch Farmers’ Market hums with fresh produce and artisan baking, to the coastal charm of Lyttelton’s bustling stalls, every market tells its own story. Riverside Market keeps the city centre alive with flavour seven days a week, while Akaroa’s French-inspired market tempts with olives, baguettes and cheese near the harbour. In the country, Oxford, Ohoka and Amberley showcase the best of Hurunui and Waimakariri with honey, meats and eco-grown produce. christchurchnz.com/visit/eat-and-drink/canterbury-farmers-markets-artisan-producers

Canterbury’s farmers’ markets are serving spring’s freshest flavours. Photo / Nancy Zhou

Nanuku Resort Fiji’s 10th year

Fiji’s premier luxury retreat, Nanuku Resort Fiji, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a week of unforgettable experiences from November 19 to 27. The luxury resort will host a week of festivities honouring a decade of world-class hospitality, deep cultural connection and the warm Bula spirit. Guests can expect sunset cocktails with tribal drumming, warrior cooking classes, snorkelling adventures and dazzling performances by Polynesian fire dancers and the legendary Beqa firewalkers. Each day offers a new way to immerse in Fijian tradition, from basket weaving to kava ceremonies under the stars. The resort has this year completed a multi-million-dollar renovation, refreshing suites and residences with custom interiors and adding new guest amenities. nanukuresort.com

Nanuku Resort Fiji marks 10 years with fire dancing and warrior feasts. Photo / Jenni Mortimer, Tourism Fiji

Sydney Zoo lights up

What happens when the zoo stays open after bedtime? Absolute magic. From October 3–12, Taronga After Dark will transform the zoo into a glowing dreamscape of wildlife and wonder. For the first time, the zoo will open after hours, transforming into a lantern-lit wonderland where wildlife, food and entertainment come alive under the stars. Guests can wander glowing trails towards sweeping harbour views, catch the enchanting Magical Mermaid Show, or discover nocturnal creatures at the Amphibian and Reptile Centre.

Between adventures, feast on Yum Cha, African BBQ, and decadent desserts, or sip a cocktail at the Archie Rose Sunset Bar as the African Savannah comes alive onscreen. Families can enjoy glow-in-the-dark fun, while adventurers test their courage on the illuminated Wild Ropes courses. taronga.org.au/sydney-zoo/events/taronga-after-dark

Taronga Zoo launches After Dark lantern festival this October. Photo / 123rf

Had your Ladies’ Lunch yet?

Don’t let spring end without getting a table at Soul Bar & Bistro’s Ladies Lunch. Running only until October 5, this long lunch tradition has become a highlight of the season, blending fabulous food, a sparkling Viaduct backdrop, and Soul’s signature sense of celebration. For just $49pp, guests will enjoy three courses of seasonal dishes like crab toast on Guinness bread, grilled chicken with yuzu miso butter, or market fish with wasabi peas and mint, plus dessert and a glass of Nautilus Estate sauvignon blanc. Add blooming flower baskets and the hum of Auckland’s waterfront, and you have the city’s most photogenic lunch date. Book at soulbar.co.nz/bookings.