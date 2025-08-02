Champagnes and opera

Champagne and Opera Fridays at Bellini Bar offer an elegant escape for Kiwi travellers seeking a touch of Europe right in the heart of Auckland. Set against the glittering Waitematā Harbour, this free event at Hilton Auckland brings together live opera, Champagne Pommery and gourmet bites in one unforgettable evening.

Every Friday from 6.30 to 7.30pm, guests can sip fine bubbles while rising stars from the New Zealand Opera School serenade the room. It is a rare chance to experience world-class music in an intimate waterfront setting. Whether you are an opera aficionado or simply curious, this is a refined way to start your weekend. Entry is free, but seating is limited, so reservations are recommended. bellini.co.nz

Enjoy champagne while listening to opera at the Bellini Bar event. Photo / 123rf

Pride at the slopes

Winter Pride Queenstown returns from August 15 to 24, with an action-packed lineup of over 40 events celebrating love, diversity and community. Set in New Zealand’s alpine playground, this Southern Hemisphere rainbow festival promises 10 unforgettable days of parties, ski adventures and heartfelt moments.

Festival-goers can hit the slopes during themed ski days at Cardrona and The Remarkables, dance through epic après-skis and enjoy nightly events like Balls & Bingo, Enigma F2F Strip Night, and drag shows at SkyCity. Daytime favourites include the Pride Park Run, Fierce Farmyard at Walter Peak and Superhero Day. Unmissable night parties include Hotel Lavender Lounge, Wig’It Just a Little Bit and the Hawaii Honeymoon closing session at Sundeck. Visit winterpride.co.nz for tickets and updates.

Tickets are on sale for the Winter Pride Queenstown events.

Improved Skyrail

Soaring above one of the world’s oldest rainforests is about to get even better. Cairns’ iconic Skyrail Rainforest Cableway has announced an ambitious $85 million redevelopment to mark its 30th anniversary, securing its place as a must-visit attraction for decades to come.

The upgrade will feature whisper-quiet gondolas with floor-to-ceiling views, new high-tech cable systems and a staged construction plan to minimise disruption while preserving the fragile ecosystem below. With more than 100,000 hours of operation since it opened, Skyrail is one of the most complex gondola systems in the world and a symbol of Australian eco-tourism. This new chapter, set to be completed in 2027, reaffirms Skyrail’s commitment to sustainability and innovation and offers Kiwis an upgraded way to explore the Wet Tropics World Heritage rainforest in spectacular style. Learn more at skyrail.com.au/upgrade.

The Skyrail Rainforest Cableway gondola runs above Kuranda Range Rd. Photo / Tourism Tropical North Queensland

More great food at sea

Ponant Ex;lporations is setting the table for a truly extraordinary voyage. In January 2027, its polar exploration ship Le Commandant Charcot will sail through the icy Gulf of Bothnia between Sweden and Finland for a one-of-a-kind culinary and cultural journey.

This immersive cruise brings together the world’s most elite chefs and diplomats through a partnership with the Club des Chefs des Chefs: the exclusive society of chefs who cook for heads of state. Guests will dine on iconic dishes once served at White House and Élysée Palace State Dinners, enjoy behind-the-scenes stories from former presidential chefs and experience first-hand how food bridges cultures. With former White House executive chef Cristeta Comerford and French culinary ambassador Guillaume Gomez on board, this journey blends high gastronomy with Arctic adventure. au.ponant.com