Pizza in all ways

Pizza takes centre stage in Milan on June 25 as The Best Pizza Awards celebrates its third edition at the iconic Spazio Antologico, East End Studios. With over 500 international guests, this event unites more than 300 of the world’s top pizza chefs, journalists, and gastronomic innovators to celebrate the craft of pizza making.

This year’s theme explores how pizza continues to evolve. The programme includes masterclasses from Franco Pepe and Amalia Costantini, offering hands-on insights into both traditional and modern pizza-making techniques, forums about the pizza industry, and the annual Best Pizza Awards Gala. Kiwi chef Vaughan Mabee joins the post-awards Pizza Party, representing New Zealand in this global celebration. From classic margheritas to unique sourdough, the awards highlight the best in the world of pizza. You might not know it yet, but this could be the day you meet your perfect slice. thebestchefawards.com/the-best-pizza

Kiwi chef Vaughan Mabee joins the Best Pizza Awards 2025.

Learn from superstars

Night at Auckland Museum returns this July and September school holidays with the captivating theme, Superstars. Families explore the museum by torchlight, encountering theatrical characters from New Zealand’s history and today’s icons. Kids dive into interactive activities across three floors, learning to command the spotlight like silent film stars, uncover scientific passions with quirky characters, and pick up self-promotion tips from ancient Egyptian pharaohs. Alongside hands-on games and live audience shows, guests gain exclusive access to the dazzling DIVA exhibition featuring iconic garments worn by global performers. This immersive event offers Kiwi families a fresh, inspiring way to connect with culture and history. aucklandmuseum.com/visit/whats-on/kids-and-family/night-at-auckland-museum-superstars

Discover your inner superstar at the Night at Auckland Museum.

Sip on winter reds

As winter’s chill settles over the Adelaide Hills, Winter Reds invites you to gather around warm fires and toast to rich, cool-climate reds. From July 25 to 27, this celebrated festival lights up the region with over 50 events, from intimate tastings to lively food and wine pairings. For the first time, MasterChef’s Matt Preston joins the festivities, sharing his love for great food and wine. Easily accessible from Adelaide, Winter Reds offers Kiwi travellers a rare chance to indulge in fine wines, delicious meals, and cosy ambience in a stunning winter landscape. adelaidehillswine.com.au/events/winter-reds

Winter Reds celebrates red wine, great food, and its partnership with Matt Preston.

Cruise with Bluey and Bingo

Disney Cruise Line brings Bluey and Bingo back to sail around Australia and New Zealand from October 2025 to February 2026. The Disney Wonder will cruise from Auckland, Sydney, and Melbourne, offering three to 10-night trips packed with exclusive Bluey meet-and-greets, lively dance parties, and appearances by other beloved Disney characters. Guests can enjoy world-class Broadway shows, themed dining, and youth clubs on board. This cruise offers Kiwis an unforgettable family vacation at sea, blending iconic entertainment with stunning destinations. Early bookings save up to 30% on select sailings, making it an irresistible travel opportunity. To book or for full details, speak to your preferred cruise wholesaler. disneycruise.disney.go.com/en/onboard-activities/bluey-bingo-character-greetings