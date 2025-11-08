Air New Zealand is giving Kiwi travellers a reason to raise their glasses with the launch of Dash-hound, a new NZIPA brewed in partnership with Wellington’s Parrotdog Brewery. Created with the freshly developed NZH-109 hop from the Tasman region, this beer is crafted specifically for high altitudes, offering bold tropical fruit flavours and a balanced, easy-drinking finish.

Now available during Koru Hour flights, in Air New Zealand Lounges, and onboard Business Premier, Dash-hound highlights the airline’s ongoing commitment to showcasing local excellence. The collaboration blends Air New Zealand’s signature Kiwi spirit with Parrotdog’s craft brewing expertise, creating a beer that truly represents Aotearoa. airnewzealand.co.nz

Air NZ crafts sky-high Kiwi brew with Parrotdog. Photo / Supplied

Aegean flavours arrive on the Gold Coast

The Gold Coast’s dining scene has turned Mediterranean with the debut of Meltemi Mediterrania in Broadbeach. The restaurant’s name, inspired by the Aegean summer winds, hints at the warmth and energy inside. Restaurateurs Dino and Kate Georgakopoulos have teamed up with award-winning chef Tapos Singha to serve a menu bursting with coastal flavour, led by a show-stopping rotisserie. With its modern design and 120-seat layout, Meltemi brings relaxed seaside dining to a whole new level. For Kiwis planning a Gold Coast getaway, it’s the perfect place to unwind and indulge in a true taste of the Mediterranean. meltemi.com.au

Chef Tapos Singha leads a menu inspired by the Aegean summer breeze. Photo / Dan Peled Photography

Pair’d returns for a coastal feast

The Margaret River Region is set to dazzle the senses once again as Pair’d Margaret River Region x Range Rover returns from November 20 to 23, 2025. This four-day festival celebrates the art of pairing: wine, food, music, and landscape, in one of Australia’s most breathtaking destinations. With over 20 events spread across vineyards, forests, and beaches, Pair’d offers guests an immersive taste of the region’s world-class culture.

Festivalgoers can savour rare vintages, dine beneath the stars, and listen to live music echo through the karri trees or along the Indian Ocean’s shimmering edge. Global culinary masters will collaborate with local icons and acclaimed winemakers to craft moments that celebrate the region’s natural beauty and creative spirit. pairdmargaretriver.com

Spend a leisurely afternoon at the Pair’d Margaret River Region x Range Rover. Photo / 123rf

Discover Fiji’s new island retreat

Six Senses Fiji is set to redefine luxury island living with the opening of three new private beachfront residences in early 2026. Located on Malolo Island in the stunning Mamanuca archipelago, Residences 51, 52, and 53 will join the resort’s award-winning collection, offering Kiwis a new level of barefoot elegance just a short flight from home. Each residence features expansive indoor–outdoor living spaces, private pools, and direct beach access, creating the ultimate tropical escape. Guests will enjoy the care of dedicated Guest Experience Makers and the tranquility of a fully serviced island home.

Designed with sustainability at its core, the new villas combine contemporary style with Fijian craftsmanship, natural materials, and energy-efficient systems. For New Zealand travellers seeking an eco-conscious yet indulgent getaway, Six Senses Fiji’s new residences promise serenity, sophistication, and a deep connection to island life. sixsenses.com/en/hotels-resorts/asia-the-pacific/fiji/fiji/