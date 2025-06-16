Tour Italy's best with Cosmos' deal. Photo / 123RF

Boutique stay in Melbourne

Housed in a beautiful Art Deco building on Little Collins St, The Howey Melbourne is your stylish base for this four-night escape. From $1195 pp share twin in an Urban Standard King Room, this House of Travel package includes return economy-class flights to Melbourne from Auckland, four nights’ accommodation, and a full day Yarra Valley Wine, Gin & Chocolate group tour.

Valid for trips between August 3 to August 31, 2025 (on Sunday to Thursday stays only), this deal is available until June 30, 2025 or until sold out. Book online at hot.co.nz/australia-howey, or call 0800 713 715.

A week in Provence and the French Riviera

Imagine skimming your fingers across the tops of lilac lavender fields, drinking in Avignon architecture that spans the ages, and sipping medium-bodied wines bursting with sweet, floral flavours. Do it all on this eight-day small group tour with Back-Roads Touring. Departing from Nice, stroll through quaint villages, charming towns, and old ports as a southern breeze caresses your skin and the sun wraps you in a warm embrace on an evocative journey through Provence and the French Riviera.

From $4809 pp, this deal is on sale until June 30, 2025. Valid for select departures between April & October 2026. Airfares and transfers are additional. Book via travel-associates.co.nz/tours/france/provence---the-french-riviera-20982989 or call 0800 951 655.

Luxury stay in Gold Coast Broadbeach

Spend four nights at the stunning Sofitel Gold Coast Broadbeach for an unforgettable five-star experience. Moments from the beautiful beaches and vibrant Broadbeach dining precinct, this sophisticated hotel offers a perfect blend of comfort and convenience. With return airport transfers included, enjoy premium amenities, relax by the pool, and explore the nearby attractions.

Book with Flight Centre to save up to $775. From $720 pp, get this deal until June 30, 2025. Travel based on selected dates between July 24, 2025, to April 29, 2026. Airfares are additional. Booking fee applies. Book now at flightcentre.co.nz/holidays/au-qld-gold-coast/luxe-5-star-sofitel-gold-coast-broadbeach-with-skypoint-NZ51051 or call 0800 427 555.

Jet boat adventure ride

QT Gold Coast offers a luxurious stay with a quirky twist, featuring stylish modern rooms, a rooftop pool, and vibrant dining options just steps from the beach. Guests can enjoy a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure, including the thrilling 55-minute Gold Coast Jet Boat Adventure Ride through stunning waterways, with experienced skippers showcasing the breathtaking scenery.

From October 30 to December 14, 2025, stay in an Ocean View Room for just $999 pp twin share. The deal includes the thrilling Gold Coast Jet Boat Adventure Ride and five nights’ accommodation with inclusions as specified. Airfares are additional. This offer is valid until June 30, 2025, via worldtravellers.co.nz/deals/australia/experience-the-gold-coast-for-two.