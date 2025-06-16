Want to escape the winter cold, jump across the ditch for a fancy hotel stay or finally book that Europe trip? These deals have you covered.
Escape the cold days
If you’re looking to escape the cooler weather, Globus and Cosmos offer great deals for 2025 and 2026 tripswith savings up to $1000 per couple for last-minute bookings.
Cosmos has tours like The Splendors of Italy, a nine-day journey departing July 27, 2025, from $6658 per couple, including visits to Rome, Siena, Florence, and Venice, with wine tasting and a boat ride in Venice. Meanwhile, Globus has an eight-day Canyon Country Adventure departing August 29, 2025, from $11,778 per couple, exploring Arizona and Utah’s national parks like the Grand Canyon and Zion, with savings of $1000 per couple. Both deals include immersive tours of iconic destinations with expert guides.
Housed in a beautiful Art Deco building on Little Collins St, The Howey Melbourne is your stylish base for this four-night escape.From $1195 pp share twin in an Urban Standard King Room, this House of Travel package includes return economy-class flights to Melbourne from Auckland, four nights’ accommodation, and a full day Yarra Valley Wine, Gin & Chocolate group tour.
Valid for trips between August 3 to August 31, 2025 (on Sunday to Thursday stays only), this deal is available until June 30, 2025 or until sold out. Book online at hot.co.nz/australia-howey, or call 0800 713 715.
A week in Provence and the French Riviera
Imagine skimming your fingers across the tops of lilac lavender fields, drinking in Avignon architecture that spans the ages, and sipping medium-bodied wines bursting with sweet, floral flavours. Do it all on this eight-day small group tour with Back-Roads Touring. Departing from Nice, stroll through quaint villages, charming towns, and old ports as a southern breeze caresses your skin and the sun wraps you in a warm embrace on an evocative journey through Provence and the French Riviera.
Spend four nights at the stunning Sofitel Gold Coast Broadbeach for an unforgettable five-star experience. Moments from the beautiful beaches and vibrant Broadbeach dining precinct, this sophisticated hotel offers a perfect blend of comfort and convenience. With return airport transfers included, enjoy premium amenities, relax by the pool, and explore the nearby attractions.
QT Gold Coast offers a luxurious stay with a quirky twist, featuring stylish modern rooms, a rooftop pool, and vibrant dining options just steps from the beach. Guests can enjoy a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure, including the thrilling 55-minute Gold Coast Jet Boat Adventure Ride through stunning waterways, with experienced skippers showcasing the breathtaking scenery.
From October 30 to December 14, 2025, stay in an Ocean View Room for just $999 pp twin share. The deal includes the thrilling Gold Coast Jet Boat Adventure Ride and five nights’ accommodation with inclusions as specified. Airfares are additional. This offer is valid until June 30, 2025, via worldtravellers.co.nz/deals/australia/experience-the-gold-coast-for-two.