Discover ancient cultures and history

Experience Portugal, Spain and Morocco with Cosmos. Highlights of this 16-day tour include Avila, with its ancient, fortified towers and walls, on the way to Portugal. Cross the Strait of Gibraltar to Morocco on the African continent to step back in time in Rabat, and explore Medina, a colourful maze of streets with the lively bazaar and exotic palaces dating back to the 13th-14th centuries. Book with Flight Centre to save up to $500 per person.

From $4555 pp, this deal is on sale until June 1, 2025. Departs Madrid November 15, 2025. Airfares and transfers are additional. Booking fee applies. Book now at flightcentre.co.nz/product/20792653 or call 0800 427 555.

Learn about Morocco's rich culture with this deal

Time for a staycation

Make the most of King’s Birthday weekend and treat yourself to a Sherwood Suite. A one-bedroom apartment with a queen bed and optional two single day beds in a refurbished room with a kitchenette, ‘the woods’ all-natural bathroom amenities, limited edition artworks, and fast wifi. It’s the perfect spot for a romantic getaway or family adventure. Fill your days with daily yoga classes, book a massage, or relax in the sauna, and take a restorative break without leaving the hotel. Even better, time your stay to attend the Autumn Fireside Feast with Chefs Chris Scott and Michael Meredith on Friday, May 30, for a one-night-only pop-up event celebrating the best seasonal flavours.

Use the code ROYAL25 for 25% off the Best Flexible Rate for Sherwood Suite bookings May 28 to June 5. The code is valid until May 30 via sherwoodqueenstown.nz. Terms and conditions apply.

Stay at Sherwood Queenstown on King's Birthday weekend

Hop on a month-long cruise

Need a break? Hop aboard the Crown Princess for 35 days on a round trip from Auckland. Enjoy the first leg of your cruise in Australia with visits to Sydney and Brisbane. Experience the tropical charm of Fiji and Western Samoa with call-ins to Suva and Apia. Swim to your heart’s content with five full days in Hawaii visiting Honolulu, Kauai, Kahului, Hilo, and Kona. Conclude your trip by exploring the natural beauties of French Polynesia with stops in Tahiti and Moorea. Snorkel, surf, swim, and relax on the seaside with Princess Cruises.

Priced from $7,693 per person, share twin for a Princess Standard fare, which includes standard dining, accommodation, and entertainment. Flights are additional. Cruise departs Auckland, New Zealand, on Saturday, August 29, 2026. Prices are subject to change. Visit princess.com or call 0800 780 717 to book and for up-to-date pricing.

Cruise for a whole month aboard the Royal Princess

Up to 50% savings on Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is offering 30% to 50% off select voyages booked by June 30, 2025. The mid-season savings promotion includes up to 75 sailings in 2025 and 2026, featuring culinary and wine-themed journeys and close-to-home options.

One highlight is the Spotlight on Cuisine sailing with Michelin-starred Chef Alain Roux, where the Culinary Arts Kitchen becomes his private cooking school. This 12-night voyage on Seven Seas Splendor departs from Athens to Barcelona on August 11, 2025 and includes up to 75 shore excursions. The Deluxe Veranda Suite is now $11,935 pp, saving over $5,000 pp. Book before June 30, 2025, via rssc.com/cruises/SPL250811/summary.