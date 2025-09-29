Gold Coast beaches and luxury stay

Experience Queensland’s Gold Coast, home to pristine beaches and world-class dining and entertainment. Fly Economy return from Auckland to Coolangatta with Air New Zealand and enjoy 5 nights at the 5-star Sofitel Gold Coast Broadbeach in a Classic Room with River View.

From $2255 pp twin share, this package includes a Gold Coast Classic Ballooning and Vineyard Breakfast experience and a welcome drink on arrival. On sale until October 19, 2025, with selected travel dates between February 10 and March 30, April 10 and May 15, and June 4 and 30, 2026. Subject to availability. Room rates are dynamic and subject to availability and change without notice. Airport transfers are additional. To book, visit travel-associates.co.nz/luxury-holidays/product/21848605 or call 0800 482 776.

Stay five nights at Sofitel Gold Coast Broadbeach with a river view room. Photo / Getty Images

South Island luxury small group tour

Enjoy an exclusive small group journey through the central South Island from April 8-16, 2026, exploring Christchurch, Ashburton, Geraldine, Mount Cook and Oamaru. This tour is designed for travellers who enjoy boutique accommodation, fine food, unique experiences and great company. Highlights include a 4WD tour of Mesopotamia Sheep Station in the heart of the Southern Alps, a visit to Trott’s Garden in Ashburton, a two-night stay at the Hermitage in Mount Cook, and guided walking tours of central Christchurch and Oamaru.

This all-inclusive package features eight nights’ luxury accommodation, travel by luxury mini coach, breakfast daily and return flights from Auckland. Prices start from $4995 pp twin share. Book online at pukekohetravel.co.nz/luxury or call 0800 785 386.

Explore the central South Island on an exclusive small group journey, with prices starting from $4995 pp twin share. Photo / George Heard

Adults only luxury Fiji escape

Escape to Beqa Lagoon, an exclusive adults-only sanctuary just 35 minutes from Fiji’s Pacific Harbour coast. With only 16 villas and bungalows set among 10 acres of lush tropical landscape, no more than 32 guests are on the island at one time, ensuring absolute privacy, personal service and relaxation.

House of Travel has a seven-night package starting from $7029 pp twin share. This includes return Fiji Airways Value flights from Auckland, five nights at Royal Davui Island Resort and two nights at Fiji Gateway (pre and post). Daily a la carte breakfast, three-course lunch, four-course dinner, sunset canapés in the Banyan Bar, and use of non-motorised water sports such as kayaks, catamarans, stand-up paddle boards and guided snorkelling tours are all included. Valid for sale until October 6, 2025, for travel from February 1 to 15 and February 18 to March 26, 2026. Book at hot.co.nz/fiji-royaldavui or 0800 713 715.

Enjoy a weekend without the kids at Royal Davui Island Resort. Photo / Supplied

Alaska glacier cruise with Cunard

Sail through Alaska’s untamed beauty with Cunard, cruising through two Unesco World Heritage Sites: Glacier Bay and Hubbard Glacier. Witness towering ice walls, calving glaciers and abundant wildlife, from whales and sea otters to bald eagles and bears. Explore coastal towns including Ketchikan, Skagway, Sitka, Wrangell and Icy Strait Point, where Native heritage, frontier history and thrilling adventures await. On board Queen Elizabeth, enjoy Cunard’s signature elegance, refined dining and enriching activities.

This package includes return economy airfares from Auckland to Seattle with United Airlines, one night pre-cruise accommodation, an 11-night voyage onboard Queen Elizabeth in a Balcony Stateroom with meals, entertainment, and Cunard experiences, plus two nights post-cruise accommodation at The Edgewater Hotel in Seattle. The journey departs Seattle on July 9, 2026, and is priced from $7039 pp twin share. The sale ends October 31, 2025. Book at worldtravellers.co.nz/deals/cruise/cunard/alaska-flystaycruise.