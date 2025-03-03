Advertisement
Qantas flight grounded after smoke detected in cockpit

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Flight QF643 was diverted after smoke was detected in the cockpit. Photo / FlightAware

A Qantas flight from Sydney to Perth was grounded minutes after take-off after an onboard emergency.

Flight QF643 was scheduled to depart Sydney Airport at 8.20am on Monday but it was grounded minutes after take-off when smoke was detected in the cockpit.

Air traffic control then recieved a PAN call, which is made when a pilot requires assistance. Flight crew broadcast a “code 7700″ which is used when there is an emergency on-board, AviationSource reported.

Emergency services met the Boeing 737-800 after it landed safely and taxied back to the gate.

The smoke did not enter the cabin.

“One of our Sydney to Perth flights returned to Sydney shortly after take-off this morning, after reporting a technical issue,” a spokesperson for Qantas confirmed.

“We understand this would have been an unsettling experience for customers and apologise for the inconvenience.

Qantas confirmed engineers would check the aircraft today and the airline would investigate the cause of the issue.

Passengers were offered an additional flight scheduled to leave at 11.30am today.

Smoke in a cockpit can be caused by a variety of issues, most commonly related to the aircraft’s air conditioning system, electrical wiring overheating, or cockpit equipment malfunctioning.

Qantas was also forced to ground a flight from Sydney Airport in November 2024.

Flight QF520 bound for Brisbane had departed Sydney Airport but was forced to return after a ‘contained engine failure’.

While passengers reported hearing a loud bang, Qantas said there had not been an explosion.


