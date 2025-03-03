Flight QF643 was diverted after smoke was detected in the cockpit. Photo / FlightAware

A Qantas flight from Sydney to Perth was grounded minutes after take-off after an onboard emergency.

Flight QF643 was scheduled to depart Sydney Airport at 8.20am on Monday but it was grounded minutes after take-off when smoke was detected in the cockpit.

Air traffic control then recieved a PAN call, which is made when a pilot requires assistance. Flight crew broadcast a “code 7700″ which is used when there is an emergency on-board, AviationSource reported.

Emergency services met the Boeing 737-800 after it landed safely and taxied back to the gate.

The smoke did not enter the cabin.